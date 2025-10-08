Sports Mole looks at how Argentina could line up in Friday's international friendly with Venezuela.

Lionel Messi is not certain of a spot in the Argentina squad for Friday's friendly with Venezuela.

The forward has 114 goals for his country and had been in line to turn out for the South American nation for the 195th time in the international friendly with Venezuela.

However, there are currently suggestions that the 38-year-old could instead play for Inter Miami against Atlanta United on Saturday before linking up with the Argentina squad for their friendly with Puerto Rico.

Even if Messi is included in the squad for this match, it is not expected that he will start, with Lautaro Martinez potentially being given the nod alongside Julian Alvarez in the final third of the field.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni will give opportunities to a number of squad players during this international period, but a strong XI is set to take to the field for the first whistle on Friday.

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister and Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez should be among the starters, while there is also likely to be a position in the middle of midfield for Rodrigo De Paul.

However, Franco Mastantuono is a doubt for the match, as the Real Madrid attacker is currently dealing with hamstring discomfort, so it would be a surprise to see him feature.

Argentina possible starting lineup: E Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister; Simeone, E Fernandez; Alvarez, L Martinez

No Data Analysis info