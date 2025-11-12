Preview:Angola vs Argentina - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Friday's International Friendlies clash between Angola and Argentina, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Argentina will wrap up their 2025 schedule with a friendly encounter against Angola at the Estadio 11 De Novembro on Friday.

This will be the first meeting between the two countries since Argentina emerged victorious in a friendly in May 2006.

Match preview

Angola are preparing to play their first match since concluding a disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign with a goalless draw against Cameroon.

They had to settle for a fourth-place finish in Group D after winning two, drawing six and losing two of their 10 qualifiers, ensuring they finished seven points adrift of second and 11 points away from group winners Cape Verde.

As a result, Angola will have to wait until at least 2030 to end their wait to make their first World Cup finals appearance since Germany 2006.

Their current focus will be on building confidence in their next two friendlies against Argentina and Guinea-Bissau ahead of next month's Africa Cup of Nations.

The 2023 quarter-finalists will start their Africa Cup of Nations campaign against South Africa on December 22, before they wrap up the group stage with games against Zimbabwe and Egypt.

In the meantime, they will enter Friday's fixture on the back of a three-game unbeaten run (W1, D2), including back-to-back draws in Patrice Beaumelle's first two matches in charge.

Argentina will already be focusing on defending their World Cup crown in 2026 after cruising through the CONMEBOL qualifying section.

Lionel Scaloni's side recorded 12 victories, two draws and four defeats in 18 matches to finish in top spot and nine points clear of second-placed Ecuador.

The gap to second spot would have been bigger if Argentina had avoided a 1-0 away defeat against Ecuador in their final World Cup qualifier.

The reigning world champions returned to winning ways in the October international window, edging out Venezuela via a 1-0 scoreline before hammering Puerto Rico 6-0 in their most recent outing, courtesy of Alexis Mac Allister and Lautaro Martinez's braces, as well as a Gonzalo Montiel effort and an own goal.

Argentina were originally scheduled to face Australia in addition to their friendly with Angola, but that match has been postponed and could now be rearranged for 2026, meaning that Friday's contest will be their final outing of the calendar year.

Having won seven of their nine outings in 2025, Argentina will fancy their chances of picking up another win in their first meeting with Angola since Max Rodriguez and Juan Pablo Sorin scored in a 2-0 success in Salerno, Italy, in 2006.

Angola form (all competitions):

W L L W D D

Argentina form (all competitions):

W D W L W W

Team News

Angola goalkeeper Neblu is likely to get the nod over Hugo Marques in the battle to feature between the posts on Friday.

The 31-year-old could be shielded by a back four made up of Clinton Mata, David Carmo, Kialonda Gaspar and To Carneiro.

In the final third, Mabululu should be given the responsibility of leading the line against the 2022 World Cup winners.

As for Argentina, Nahuel Molina, Julian Alvarez and Giuliano Simeone withdrew from the squad after they failed to complete the procedures related to the yellow fever vaccination that are required to enter Angola.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez will not play a part in the international window due to an ongoing knee issue he is currently dealing with.

Since naming his initial squad, Scaloni has called up Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia, Boca Juniors' Leandro Paredes and Alexis Mac Allister's brother, Union Saint-Gilloise's Kevin Mac Allister.

Captain Lionel Messi is expected to start in Angola, while at the opposite end of the pitch, Geronimo Rulli could be given the nod after the decision was made to leave Emiliano Martinez out of the squad for rest.

Angola possible starting lineup:

Neblu; Mata, Carmo, Gaspar, Carneiro; Fredy, Beni; Luvumbo, Benson, Milson; Mabulu

Argentina possible starting lineup:

Rulli; Foyth, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Paz, Mac Allister, Lo Celso, Almada; Messi, Martinez

We say: Angola 0-3 Argentina

Argentina will be keen to sign off 2025 with a strong showing, and we think Messi and co will showcase their quality as world champions to rack up the goals in a commanding victory over a nation that is ranked 87 places below them in the FIFA world rankings.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Ben Sully

