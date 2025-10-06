Preview: Eswatini vs Angola - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Wednesday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Eswatini and Angola, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Eswatini will look to restore some pride when they welcome Angola to the Somhlolo National Stadium on Wednesday afternoon in Group D of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

While the hosts are already eliminated, the visitors will aim to keep faint hopes of a playoff spot alive under new management.

Match preview

It has been a qualifying campaign to forget for Eswatini, who sit bottom of Group D with just two points from eight games.

With no wins to their name, they have drawn twice and lost six, scoring only four goals while conceding 14.

The Sihlangu have not tasted victory in their last 18 matches in all competitions, their last win coming against Somalia in March 2024 during the preliminary round of AFCON qualification.

Since then, goals have been scarce, with the team failing to score in each of their last two outings while shipping five at the other end.

Head coach Zdravko Logarusic recently departed the role by mutual consent with two fixtures left to play, leaving assistant coach Sifiso Ntibane to oversee the final games of the campaign.

With nothing left to play for but pride, expectations remain low heading into Wednesday’s clash.

History offers little encouragement either, with Eswatini losing five of their last six meetings with Angola.

As for the visitors, Angola find themselves fourth in the group with 10 points from eight games, having managed two wins, four draws and two defeats.

They have scored seven goals and conceded six, but with automatic qualification out of reach, their playoff hopes hinge on a dramatic collapse from those above them.

The Palancas Negras appointed Patrice Beaumelle as their new coach just a few weeks ago, with the Frenchman replacing Pedro Goncalves following a costly home defeat to Libya.

Angola's last game was a 3-1 win over Mauritius, and a victory over winless Eswatini would at least keep their faint playoff hopes alive mathematically

Eswatini World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:



LLDDLL



Eswatini form (all competitions):



DDDLLL



Angola World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:



WDDLLW



Angola form (all competitions):

WWWWLW

Team News

Eswatini have called up ZESCO United captain Lindo Mkhonta to bolster their squad, with Ntibane expected to stick largely with a familiar core despite their struggles.

For Angola, Beaumelle has announced a 28-man squad, with first-time call-up Ruben Aderito included in defence.

Randy Nteka misses out through injury, while M’Bala Nzola, who scored in the last international window, has been dropped.

Midfield experience will come from Alfredo Ribeiro (Fredy), Manuel Cafumana (Show) and Benedito Mukendi (Beni), while Manuel Benson remains a key attacking option.

Eswatini possible starting lineup:

Shabalala; Newman, Shongwe, Mabelesa, Matsebula, Gamedze; Dlamini, Mavuso, Thwala; Figuareido, Mkhonto

Angola possible starting lineup:

Neblu; Afonso, Mata, Buatu, Carmo; Show, Fredy, Mukendi; Benson, Milson, Mabululu

We say: Eswatini 0-2 Angola

Eswatini are simply out of their depth at this level and enter the contest in dismal form, while Angola arrive with renewed confidence under their new coach.

With superior quality across the pitch and momentum from their last win, the visitors should secure a comfortable victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Aishat Akanni Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email