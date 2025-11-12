Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Argentina could line up for Friday's international friendly against Angola.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is set to start Friday's friendly against Angola despite having one eye on Inter Miami's MLS playoff campaign.

The Barcelona legend made headlines by making an impromptu visit to the renovated Camp Nou before he linked up with his Argentina teammates for their training camp in Alicante.

The 38-year-old will be in a confident mood after netting a brace and providing an assist in Inter Miami's crucial MLS playoff clash against Nashville on Saturday, setting up an Eastern Conference final against FC Cincinnati.

Messi will undoubtedly have the MLS playoffs in the back of his mind, but he is still set to be risked for Argentina's friendly against Angola on Friday.

The Argentine great could be joined in the frontline by Lautaro Martinez, who has scored in his last two matches for Inter Milan.

Nico Paz and Thiago Almada are options to operate from the flanks, while Alexis Mac Allister and Giovani Lo Celso are options to feature in central midfield.

After missing the October international window, Villarreal defender Juan Foyth is back in the fold and is set to feature on the right side of a back four.

Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi could form a central defensive partnership, with Nicolas Tagliafico expected to line up at left back.

First-choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been rested for this friendly, giving Scaloni the chance to assess his alternative options.

Marseille shot-stopper Geronimo Rulli looks set to get the nod over Walter Benitez to make his first international appearance since October 2024.

In regard to absentees, Enzo Fernandez pulled out of the squad with a knee issue, while Giuliano Simeone, Julian Alvarez and Nahuel Molina were forced to withdraw after they failed to complete the health procedures for the yellow fever vaccine, which is required to enter Angola.

Argentina possible starting lineup:

Rulli; Foyth, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Paz, Mac Allister, Lo Celso, Almada; Messi, Martinez



