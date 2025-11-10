Manchester United allegedly make a significant decision regarding the training plan for Lisandro Martinez for the November international break.

Manchester United have reportedly taken a significant decision regarding Lisandro Martinez's short-term training plan.

The defender has not made an appearance for United since the start of February when he suffered a serious knee injury.

As a result, the Argentina international has spent a frustrating period on the sidelines at a time when Ruben Amorim has gradually spearheaded an upturn in fortunes for the Red Devils.

However, in recent weeks, it has become clear that the 27-year-old is closing in on a return to action having been able to participate in full training.

Amorim revealed prior to the recent Premier League game with Nottingham Forest that the club's medical staff had to tinker with his rehabilitation plan, something that may "slow" down his return.

Man United take Martinez training decision

Nevertheless, as per the Manchester Evening News, Martinez has been given permission to link up with the Argentina national team.

The world champions have travelled to Europe ahead of playing Angola in an international friendly in the African country on Friday night.

Martinez will link up with the squad for the sole purpose of featuring in competitive training sessions, rather than going through the motions at United's Carrington facilities.

A member of United's staff will accompany Martinez to monitor his participation before returning to Manchester at some point at the end of the week.

He has not been part of an Argentina squad since October 2024 when he played 17 minutes of a World Cup qualifier against Bolivia.

Why Man United decision makes sense

Given that United have no European football on their calendar, easing Martinez back into action is a difficult task.

While United still have eight Premier League fixtures on their schedule for 2025, Martinez will essentially be viewed as fifth-choice centre-back upon his return.

Therefore, Amorim has, theoretically, taken a smart decision to try to get Martinez up to speed, aware that he will also want to reunite with Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni ahead of next summer's World Cup.

United are not back in action until November 24 when they play host to Everton.