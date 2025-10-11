Preview: Cameroon vs Angola - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Monday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Cameroon and Angola, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Cameroon will look to seal their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they welcome Angola to the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde for their final Group D qualifier on Monday evening.

The Indomitable Lions still have a chance to finish top of the group, while Angola’s qualification hopes have already ended.

Match preview

Cameroon enter the final round of Group D fixtures still in contention for automatic qualification.

Marc Brys’s men sit second with 18 points, two behind group leaders Cape Verde (20) and three clear of third-placed Libya.

Having recorded five wins, three draws, and just one defeat, Cameroon have been among the most consistent teams in the African qualifiers.

They are also the highest-scoring side in the group with 17 goals, while their defence has been solid, conceding only five.

The Indomitable Lions strengthened their position last time out with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Mauritius, thanks to goals from Moumi Ngamaleu and substitute Bryan Mbeumo.

The Manchester United winger’s impact off the bench could earn him a recall to the starting lineup for this crucial encounter.

For Cameroon, the equation is simple: only a win will keep their hopes of automatic qualification alive, while they must also rely on Cape Verde dropping points.

A slip-up of their own would mean settling for a playoff route, where they currently rank among the top runners-up in the CAF standings.

Angola, meanwhile, are out of contention for qualification after collecting 11 points from nine games, leaving them nine adrift of Cape Verde and seven behind Cameroon.

Their most recent outing saw them play out a 2-2 draw against bottom-placed Eswatini, clawing back from two goals down through strikes from Jonathan Buatu and substitute Ary Papel.

It was a spirited comeback in Patrice Beaumelle’s first match in charge, and the new coach will be eager to build on that performance and secure his first win.

With nothing substantial left to fight for, Angola’s focus will be on restoring pride and ending the campaign on a high.

The visitors have the upper hand in this fixture, winning two of the last five meetings alongside two draws and one defeat.

The reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 stalemate, setting the stage for another competitive clash in Yaounde.

Cameroon World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:



DDWWLW



Cameroon form (all competitions):

WWDWLW

Angola World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:

DDLLWD

Angola form (all competitions):

WWWLWD

Team News

Mbeumo could return to the starting lineup after scoring as a substitute in the win over Mauritius.

Ngamaleu, who was also on target in that match, should retain his place on the flank.

No major injuries have been reported in the Cameroon camp, with Brys expected to name a strong side for the decisive fixture.

For Angola, Beaumelle could make a few changes from the draw against Eswatini as he continues to assess his squad.

Papel is pushing for a start after coming off the bench to score last time out.

Cameroon possible starting lineup:

Onana; Tchatchoua, Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Tolo, Nagida; Mbeumo, Baleba, Avom, Ngamaleu; Eyong, Choupo-Moting

Angola possible starting lineup:

Neblu; Carneiro, Carmo, Mananga, Hossi, Milson, Mukendi, Fredy, Luvumbo; Mabululu, Benson

We say: Cameroon 1-0 Angola

With qualification on the line and home advantage in their favour, Cameroon are expected to come out firing in Yaounde.

Angola have shown resilience under their new coach but may struggle to contain a motivated Indomitable Lions side.

