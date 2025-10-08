Sports Mole takes a look at Lionel Messi's record for Argentina against Venezuela.

Lionel Messi could win his 195th cap for Argentina in Friday's international friendly with Venezuela.

Argentina have secured their spot in the finals of next summer's World Cup, but they will be bidding to return to winning ways in this match after losing to Ecuador last time out.

Messi has a stunning record of 114 goals in 194 caps for his country, but it remains to be seen whether he will represent his country at the 2026 World Cup.

The 38-year-old has scored 27 goals and registered 16 assists in his last 34 appearances for Inter Miami, including one goal at the 2025 Club World Cup.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at how Messi has performed against Venezuela during his professional career.

Lionel Messi's record vs. Venezuela

Played: 13

Won: 9

Drawn: 2

Lost: 2

Goals: 7

Assists: 6

Like Argentina in general, Messi has often enjoyed his meetings with Venezuela, even from his first meeting against them all the way back in 2007.

In a World Cup qualifier, Argentina won 2-0, with Messi helping them on their way with a first-half goal, which at the time was just his seventh for the national side.

The reverse fixture ended 4-0 in Argentina's favour 18 months later, with Messi on the scoresheet again in an important victory as the Albiceleste only narrowly qualified for the finals in South Africa.

While Messi's record is largely excellent against Venezuela, he was part of the Argentina XI that suffered the country's first-ever defeat against La Vinotinto, losing away from home in 2011, but normal service resumed in the reverse fixture, as Messi converted a penalty in a 3-0 win, as they once again sealed their place at another World Cup.

One of the more high-profile encounters against Venezuela came at the 2016 Copa America, and as is so often the case on the big stage, Messi shone, setting up two goals and scoring one of his own in a 4-1 quarter-final win.

That goal saw Messi equal Gabriel Batistuta's international goalscoring record of 54.

Messi briefly struggled to make much of an impact against Venezuela, including in another surprise defeat in 2019, but he netted his fifth career goal against them in their meeting back in 2022, where Argentina won 3-0 on home soil.

The 38-year-old enjoyed more success in his most recent encounter against Venezuela in September 2025, netting a brace to fire his country to a 3-0 win.

Messi is now set to take to the field against Venezuela once again, and he will be aiming to add to the seven goals that he has registered against them.



