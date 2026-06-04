Portugal lineup vs. Chile: Predicted XI for friendly as Roberto Martinez to make Cristiano Ronaldo decision before World Cup

By Anthony Nolan | 04 Jun 2026 23:25

With a little under two weeks to go until Portugal's World Cup 2026 opener, they will welcome Chile to Estadio Nacional on Saturday for a friendly.

Roberto Martinez will be using this weekend's clash to prepare his tactics for the tournament, though the boss is set to be without his renowned Paris Saint-Germain contingent until June 6, and will be forced into a number of alterations as a result.

Diogo Costa is ready to start in goal once again, where he could be shielded by Manchester City's Ruben Dias and former Chelsea star Renato Veiga at centre-back.

Diogo Dalot of Manchester United should be on hand to operate at right-back, but with PSG's Nuno Mendes yet to link up with the squad, Joao Cancelo could line up on the left of the defence.

In the centre of the park, Vitinha and Joao Neves are both unavailable, though Ruben Neves and Samu Costa look set to provide stability at the base of midfield.

Just ahead of the duo will be Bruno Fernandes, who - fresh from breaking the Premier League's assist record - will be supplying the forward line from a number 10 position.

The versatile Bernardo Silva is likely to start on the right flank this weekend, while Rafael Leao will be cutting inside from the left.

Up top, 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the line given that PSG's Goncalo Ramos is away, but it will be interesting to see how minutes are divided at the World Cup after the latter started all three of Portugal's games following November's 2-0 defeat against the Republic of Ireland.

Portugal possible starting lineup:

D Costa; Dalot, Dias, Veiga, Cancelo; R Neves, S Costa; Silva, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo