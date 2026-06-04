Preview: Portugal vs Chile - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 04 Jun 2026 22:58 , Last updated: 04 Jun 2026 23:26

As World Cup 2026 approaches, Portugal will step up their preparations on Saturday, when they welcome Chile to Estadio Nacional for a friendly.

The Selecao das Quinas are looking to make it back-to-back wins this weekend, while La Roja are hoping to avoid consecutive defeats.

Match preview

Roberto Martinez's Portugal are less than two weeks out from their opening World Cup fixture against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Group K, and the manager will be using Saturday's clash to put his setup into practice.

The Selecao das Quinas clinched their place at this summer's tournament by finishing top of UEFA qualifying group F, ending their campaign three points clear of runners-up Republic of Ireland after hammering Armenia 9-1 on November 16.

Most recently, Martinez's men earned a 2-0 victory over the United States, getting the better of the World Cup co-hosts thanks to goals from Trincao and Joao Felix either side of half time.

That latest win means that Portugal have only been beaten once across their last 11 outings - a 2-0 defeat against Ireland on November 13 - and they will be confident of success this weekend.

Adding to that feeling is the fact that the hosts have won seven of their eight games as the home team preceding Saturday's contest (drawing the other 2-2 against Hungary on October 14) and fans will be expecting nothing less than another triumph.

© Iconsport / Sputnik / Icon Sport

Meanwhile, Nicolas Cordova's Chile missed out on the World Cup for the third time in a row, and they will be channeling their disappointment into this game given that their June 9 friendly against DR Congo has been cancelled.

La Roja were able to hold Uruguay to a 0-0 draw in their final qualifier on September 10, but it made little material difference as the nation finished 10th - bottom of the South American table.

However, that stalemate marked the beginning of a five-game unbeaten streak that also featured a run of four consecutive victories, including a 4-2 triumph against Cape Verde in a FIFA World Series friendly on March 27.

That being said, Cordova's side's positive spell was brought to an end just three days later, when they were thoroughly beaten 4-1 by New Zealand, though La Roja did have Midtjylland's Dario Osorio sent off after picking up two yellow cards in four first-half minutes.

Chile's record of one defeat from their last seven matches may have some feeling optimistic, but the visitors remain the underdogs, and after seeing four losses from their five most recent away days, travelling supporters will have doubts about their team's chances.

Portugal International Friendlies form:

D

W

Portugal form (all competitions):

W

W

W

D

L

W

Chile International Friendlies form:

W

W

W

W

L

Chile form (all competitions):

L

D

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Portugal will be using this friendly as a staging ground for the World Cup, so expect to see Diogo Costa start in goal, shielded by centre-backs Ruben Dias and Renato Veiga.

The hosts' Paris Saint-Germain stars - Joao Neves, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes and Goncalo Ramos - will be unavailable on Saturday, though Ruben Neves and Samu Costa should operate as a pair at the base of Martinez's midfield, while Bruno Fernandes looks to supply the forward line just ahead of them.

The versatile Bernardo Silva will be ready to start out wide on the right, with Rafael Leao on the left, and the duo are set to be aiding striker and captain Cristiano Ronaldo up top.

As for Chile, former Liverpool youngster Lawrence Vigouroux could continue between the posts, supported by a centre-half duo of Guillermo Maripan and Francisco Sierralta.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Gonzalo Tapia of Sao Paulo is likely to lead the line, flanked by Maximiliano Gutierrez and Matias Sepulveda.

Portugal possible starting lineup:

D Costa; Dalot, Dias, Veiga, Cancelo; R Neves, S Costa; Silva, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo

Chile possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Lichnovsky, Maripan, Sierralta, Suazo; Pizarro, Loyola; Gutierrez, Osorio, Sepulveda; Tapia

We say: Portugal 3-1 Chile

Portugal will be hoping to lay a strong foundation ahead of their World Cup opener on June 17, and it would be a surprise to see anything other than a victory for the hosts.

That being said, Chile have also enjoyed a strong run of late - even if they lost last time out - and they could be on the scoresheet if they can make the most of their moments.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.