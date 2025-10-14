Portugal are made to wait for FIFA World Cup qualification as Cristiano Ronaldo's record-breaking brace is cancelled out by dramatic late equaliser in 2-2 draw with Hungary.

Portugal suffered an early setback when Attila Szalai headed home after just eight minutes, but despite several chances for Hungary to extend their lead, it was the hosts who hit back as Ronaldo equalised and then doubled his tally to make it 2-1 just before half-time, with his brace making him the all-time top scorer in FIFA World Cup qualifying history.

The action continued in the second half as Ruben Dias, Bruno Fernandes and Szalai all hit the woodwork amongst a handful of other major opportunities, but the scores remained the same heading into the final minutes, with Portugal appearing certain to secure their World Cup qualification.

However, one final twist in the tale awaited as Dominik Szoboszlai struck in the final minutes to clinch a dramatic late draw for Hungary, meaning Portugal must wait until the November international break to ensure their place at the 2026 tournament.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Hungary will rue their missed chances in the moments following their opening goal - especially with someone as clinical and inevitable as Ronaldo playing for the opposition side - as they could have claimed all three points today

While Portugal are vulnerable to conceding chances, they boast a wealth of creative talent across the entire pitch, and when the legendary Ronaldo is leading the line, goals are almost a certainty.

That was the case today, as demonstrated by the two full-backs each delivering delightful assists for Ronaldo to score a first-half brace, with the forward showcasing his still-sensational movement inside the penalty area, peeling away from the defence on both occasions before converting from close range with his trademark precision.

In terms of their all-round performance, the first-half was surely too open and end-to-end for Roberto Martinez's liking, but Portugal were significantly more assured in the second 45 minutes as they pinned Hungary inside their own half for extended periods of time - although the visitors did still get occasional joy on the counter.

That vulnerability on the break eventually haunted Portugal, as Hungary broke forward in the final minutes to score a last-gasp equaliser, meaning tonight's hosts will now have to wait until the November international break to secure their place at the World Cup.

PORTUGAL VS. HUNGARY HIGHLIGHTS

8th min: Portugal 0-1 Hungary (Attila Szalai)

Szalai heads Hungary into an early lead!

Dominik Szoboszlai delivers a curling corner deep towards the back post, and Diogo Costa tries to come out for it but misses his punch in the crowded area.

The ball is met by Szalai at the back post, and the defender towers over Bernardo Silva and plants his header into the back of the net.

22nd min: Portugal 1-1 Hungary (Cristiano Ronaldo)

Portugal are level! Who else but Ronaldo!

Vitinha fires a pass into Nelson Semedo just inside the penalty area, and the defender brilliantly turns, races past his marker and smashes his delivery across goal.

The cross perfectly finds Ronaldo lurking, and the legendary striker makes no mistakes with his finish, powering the ball into the net from close range.

48th min: Portugal 2-1 Hungary (Cristiano Ronaldo)

Ronaldo has scored again! Portugal are into the lead!

Pedro Neto pulls the ball back to Nuno Mendes to cross, and the defender does so at the first time of asking, whipping a wonderful delivery into the six-yard box.

Ronaldo is there once again, and the striker clinically finishes with a first-time volley struck low and hard past Balazs Toth, giving Portugal the lead.

91st min: Portugal 2-2 Hungary (Dominik Szoboszlai)

Hungary are level! Szoboszlai in the final minutes!

The ball is superbly knocked down to Daniel Lukacs, who races down the line and drives a delivery into the Portugal penalty area.

The cross manages to squeeze its way to the back post, where Szoboszlai races in to covert into the near corner and score a dramatic equaliser at the death.

MAN OF THE MATCH - CRISTIANO RONALDO

What more can even be said about Ronaldo? Even at 40 years old, he continues to score goals and break records.

The striker's remarkable movement inside the penalty area is simply too much for defenders to deal with, superbly demonstrated by his record-breaking brace today.

While his overall involvement has certainly diminished as he has grown older, there is no doubting that Ronaldo remains one of the most lethal finishers in world football.

PORTUGAL VS. HUNGARY MATCH STATS

Possession: Portugal 65%-35% Hungary

Shots: Portugal 20-17 Hungary

Shots on target: Portugal 8-7 Hungary

Corners: Portugal 5-4 Hungary

Fouls: Portugal 7-12 Hungary

BEST STATS

WHAT NEXT?

Portugal will have to wait to book their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Martinez's side looking to secure a first-placed finish with wins in their final two fixtures in November against the Republic of Ireland and Armenia.

Meanwhile, Hungary will look to take maximum points from their final two matches against Armenia and the Republic of Ireland as they aim to secure a top-two finish and secure their spot at the World Cup.

