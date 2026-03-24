Preview: Chile vs Cape Verde - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 24 Mar 2026 15:13

Chile will face Cape Verde in an international friendly on Friday morning at Eden Park in New Zealand, as both sides continue preparations for their respective objectives.

While La Roja are navigating a transitional phase following a disappointing run in World Cup qualification, the Blue Sharks arrive focused on building momentum for their first-ever World Cup in June.

Match preview

Chile enter this fixture still searching for direction after missing out on a third consecutive FIFA World Cup, having also failed to qualify for the 2018 and 2022 editions.

For a nation that once ruled South American football, this recent decline marks a significant shift in fortunes.

Less than a decade ago, La Roja were at the peak of their powers, winning back-to-back Copa America titles in 2015 and 2016, defeating Lionel Messi’s Argentina in both finals.

Led by stars such as Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal, Chile’s golden generation established itself as one of the most formidable sides in international football.

However, that era has faded, and Chile now sit 52nd in the FIFA world rankings, reflecting a team in rebuild rather than contention.

Nicolas Cordova's men are showing signs of gradual improvement, with La Roja currently on a three-game winning streak and unbeaten in their last four matches.

Their most recent defeat came against Brazil in World Cup qualifying, but recent performances suggest a renewed sense of structure and intent.

This friendly provides another opportunity to test emerging talents and continue shaping a new identity ahead of future competitions.

© Imago

Cape Verde, meanwhile, arrived in high spirits after securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup - the first in the nation’s history.

The Blue Sharks topped their CAF qualifying group, finishing ahead of Cameroon, with an impressive record of seven wins and two draws from 10 matches.

Their success has been built on organisation, discipline and defensive solidity, qualities instilled by head coach Bubista.

With a population of just over 500,000, Cape Verde are set to become the second smallest nation ever after Iceland in 2018 to feature at the World Cup.

Since sealing qualification, they have continued their preparations with respectable, friendly results, including draws against Iran and Egypt.

These fixtures have offered valuable experience against varied opposition, helping the squad adapt tactically ahead of the global tournament.

Cape Verde have been drawn into a challenging World Cup group alongside Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia, making every preparatory match crucial.

Facing Chile presents a stern test, as the side shares a similar intensity and physical profile with some of Cape Verde’s upcoming World Cup opponents.

Chile International Friendlies form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin/Icon Sport

Chile have named a squad that reflects their ongoing transition, with a greater emphasis on younger players while retaining a core of experienced internationals.

Guillermo Maripan and Rodrigo Echeverria are among the senior figures expected to provide leadership within the squad.

Notably, long-serving stars Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal and Gary Medel have been left out, signalling a clear shift towards a new generation.

Ben Brereton Diaz is expected to lead the attack, offering a consistent goal threat, while Dario Osorio and Alexander Aravena provide pace and creativity in wide areas.

In midfield, Vicente Pizarro and Javier Altamirano are among the emerging talents being integrated into the setup.

Lawrence Vigouroux is likely to start in goal, bringing experience from European football.

Cape Verde, meanwhile, have introduced several new faces into their squad as part of their World Cup preparations.

Coach Bubista has handed call-ups to players including Carlos dos Santos, Jorginho Soares, Jordan Mendes, Ayoni Santos and Ieltsin Camoes.

Fabio Domingos has also been added as a late inclusion, further strengthening the squad depth.

However, Jamiro Monteiro misses out through injury, while veteran defender Stopira has not been included.

Chile possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Maripan, Kuscevic, Lichnovsky; Suazo, Loyola, Pizarro; Osorio, Millan, Aravena; Brereton Diaz

Cape Verde possible starting lineup:

Vozinha; Paulo, Pires, Borges, Moreira; Semedo, Rodrigues; Arcanjo, Duarte, Mendes; Livramento

We say: Chile 1-1 Cape Verde

Chile’s recent improvement could give them an edge, but Cape Verde’s organisation and defensive discipline make them difficult to break down. Both sides are likely to share the spoils in a closely fought contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.