Uruguay vs. Spain: La Roja currently have an issue in their attack - it could cost them success at the 2026 World Cup

By Matt Law | 24 Jun 2026 20:41 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 20:43

Ahead of Spain's 2026 World Cup clash with Uruguay, Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law discusses how La Roja could potentially win the tournament.

Matt Law, Football Editor: 'It's becoming a problem on that side'

Uruguay vs. Spain World Cup 2026 Match Preview

I really enjoyed Yamal's goal because it's just a typical inverted winger's tap-in at the far post, and a goal is a goal however it goes in.

If he can get seven or eight of those a season, his numbers are already off the charts for a teenager.

The interesting question for Spain is how they're going to find on the other side, with Yamal and Oyarzabal set in the front three.

Oyarzabal is probably an outside shout for the golden boot, with two goals last time out and two smart finishes.

They tried Alex Baena on the opposite side and have had Gavi play there as well. Ferran Torres started in the first game but struggled.

Cucurella's role was clearly about getting him down the side with Baena cutting in from the left.

Alex Baena was not great, and it's clearly Nico Williams' spot in the team when he's fit, because Williams can go on the outside or the inside and that changes Cucurella's role.

It's becoming a problem on that side while Williams' fitness and form last season were not great.

My worry in the Spain team is around that third forward position: if Nico Williams is not 100% fit, Gavi is not great out there and I prefer him in a central area.

Dani Olmo came into midfield with Fabian Ruiz dropping out, and there was a lot more passing through the lines and a lot more adventure.

I would still have France above Spain, because of what we've seen early on and because there's still a little bit of an unknown about Spain: how will the team develop, and how fit can they get Nico Williams?

Lamine Yamal was the one who made the difference and will continue to do so.

They have been incredibly careful with his fitness after he picked up that injury at Barcelona at the end of April.

In the latter stages of the tournament, you fully expect to see him in the starting side. Oyarzabal's goals last time out were really good and Spain are ticking along nicely.