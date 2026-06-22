Chelsea transfer news: Xabi Alonso makes Mamadou Sarr 'request' amid speculation

By Darren Plant | 22 Jun 2026 22:00

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is reportedly keen to delay any decision over the future of Mamadou Sarr.

Alonso is currently going through the process of who he wants in his Chelsea squad for his first season at Stamford Bridge.

The Spaniard faces the clear possibility of BlueCo making the same mistakes that have already cost Chelsea a place in Europe next season.

A report on Monday suggested that Trevoh Chalobah is one of Chelsea's central defenders that are attracting attention ahead of 2026-27.

According to Jeunes Footeux, Chelsea are also having clubs ask how they plan to handle Sarr's future.

© Imago

Alonso yet to make Sarr decision

The report alleges that RB Leipzig have expressed an interest in signing the Senegal international.

At this moment in time, it is unclear whether the Bundesliga outfit would target a permanent or loan deal.

With former Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior in charge, Chelsea made the decision to recall Sarr from his temporary stint back at his former club.

However, the 20-year-old was provided with just 294 minutes of football across six games in all competitions.

Chelsea are currently looking at how to strengthen their backline with Premier League-proven players, which puts Sarr's short-term future under threat.

Nevertheless, Alonso is said to have informed club officials that he wants to see Sarr in pre-season training before deciding whether he wants to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Should Chelsea keep, sell or loan Sarr?

Rosenior appeared to give up on Sarr as soon as he made an error during the early minutes of a Champions League fixture against Paris Saint-Germain in March.

Sarr has since played just nine minutes of football for Chelsea, but has benefitted from featuring on four occasions for Senegal including and after the March international break.

With Alonso likely to use a back three next season, Sarr should get opportunities, but a loan should be facilitated if he is not deemed to be in the top four of the central-defensive pecking order.

That said, Sarr is one of the tallest players in Chelsea's squad, therefore it would make a lot of sense if he was kept at the club when they are lacking in height.