Scotland vs. Brazil: Matheus Cunha, Neymar, Raphinha discussed ahead of blockbuster 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 22 Jun 2026 21:56 , Last updated: 22 Jun 2026 21:57

Ahead of Brazil's clash with Scotland at the 2026 World Cup, Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law discusses the current state of affairs for the South American nation.

Matt Law, Football Editor: "Brazil are ones to watch"

Scotland vs. Brazil World Cup 2026 Match Preview

Cunha is among 19 players now to have scored a brace at this World Cup, which is quite an interesting development for the Golden Boot race.

Lots of the big players that you'd expect to do well are doing well. Messi and Jonathan David from Canada are at the top at the moment with three goals each (now five for Messi).

Cunha's first goal was a bit fortuitous, but the second was a really smart finish. He took his chance coming into the side for Igor Thiago, who didn't get a minute and will probably struggle to get back in the side now. That shows the brutality of international football.

Vinicius Jr. also got on the scoresheet, so it was a solid performance from Brazil. I was fully expecting them to win and I predicted 4-0 in the preview, so I wasn't a million miles off.

If Raphinha is fit for the latter stages, the combination of Vini Jr., Cunha, and Raphinha is where you'd expect Brazil to settle in attack.

Cunha's ability to drop deep and Vini Jr.'s tendency to cut in and find the back of the net are already on show, with two goals for Vini Jr. already this summer.

Brazil are ones to watch, with obvious weaknesses at fullback and potentially ageing players elsewhere, but they've still got incredible talent that will take them far in this tournament.

It's difficult to throw Neymar into the side at this stage. Rayan would be the one to come into the side, having had a really good season at Bournemouth.

Martinelli is another option who can play in those wide areas. There is a lot of feeling that Neymar doesn't deserve to be there, but he is a global superstar and millions of people around the world would be buzzing to see him at the World Cup.

He was a fantastic player and has been, but whether he's fantastic now is probably a different conversation. I would still like to see him play at this World Cup as I think he can offer something in those short moments off the bench.

The latest reports on Raphinha are that the injury is not as serious as first thought. There are no suggestions at this stage that he'll have to leave the squad or that he's in danger of missing the rest of the tournament, which was the fear when he first got injured.

There is no official word yet from Brazil on how his injury will develop. There is quality in those wide areas, but Rayan would be the one I'd go for in the final third.