Bradley Barcola transfer news: Liverpool and Arsenal blow in update amid "intense" race for £100m PSG star

By Lewis Nolan | 13 Jun 2026 23:43

Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola is untouchable despite interest from Liverpool and Arsenal, the latest report has claimed.

The domestic season may be over, but Premier League clubs are already readying themselves for the 2026-27 campaign.

Champions Arsenal managed to take the title from Liverpool, who will look to reclaim the trophy under the guidance of new boss Andoni Iraola.

Both teams have weak areas that could be strengthened, and there have been suggestions that both are keen to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

Transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed that PSG consider the attacker untouchable, with no price tag attached to him despite rumours that a fee of over £100m could tempt the French side into a sale.

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut/Icon Sport

Bradley Barcola: What makes PSG star wanted by Liverpool and Arsenal?

Barcola was not a main fixture in the PSG starting XI last term, and his return in front of goal was not particularly impressive given he scored 13 goals and registered just six assists in 48 appearances.

The 23-year-old came on as a substitute in the Champions League final against Arsenal on May 30, and he was criticised by observers for failing to make the most of two opportunities after running in behind the Gunners' defence.

BRADLEY BARCOLA: PSG CHAMPIONS LEAGUE STATS Games: 43 Starts: 31 Minutes: 2,545 Goals: 6 Assists: 9 Goals/Assists per 90: 0.52

However, Barcola demonstrated that he was able to consistently get the better of William Saliba, who was arguably the best defender in the Premier League in 2025-26.

While there are some concerns about his ability to finish chances, the fact that he is able to regularly get himself into positions to shoot should be seen as a positive, and it would not be surprising if his output scaled at either the Emirates or Anfield.

© Imago

Mikel Arteta or Andoni Iraola: Who needs Barcola more?

Liverpool face the prospect of heading into next season with just Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha and Alexander Isak as options in attack, especially if Federico Chiesa departs as expected.

Even if the Reds signed Yan Diomande, they would still be short of numbers in the forward line, and they stand no chance of challenging for silverware without adequate depth.

Arsenal were arguably the best team in the world from a defensive perspective last term, but they were at times let down by their attack, as seen by the fact the Londoners only mustered one shot on target in the Champions League final.

Mikel Arteta's side will likely challenge for the title irrespective of whether they sign Barcola, so perhaps Liverpool are more in need of the PSG star's quality than the Gunners.