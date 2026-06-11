World Cup latest: Lamine Yamal injury update as Spain sweat over Barcelona star ahead of Cape Verde group stage game

By Lewis Nolan | 11 Jun 2026 19:17

Lamine Yamal was back in training with Spain for the first time since arriving in the United States on Thursday.

The World Cup will begin later today when co-hosts Mexico take on South Africa, and here, you can find a comprehensive guide on all 48 competing teams.

Spain were crowned Euro 2024 champions after beating England in the final in July 2024, and they are currently ranked as the second best international team in FIFA's global table, so there are great expectations on them ahead of their opening match against Cape Verde on June 15.

However, star forward Lamine Yamal picked up a hamstring injury in April for Barcelona, with the attacker having last played a game almost two months ago.

The 18-year-old has now been spotted in training with his Spanish teammates, and boss Luis de la Fuente is hopeful that he can play a part in the country's first two group matches.

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Spain at the World Cup: Lamine Yamal replacements assessed

Ferran Torres played on the right side of attack for Spain in their last two fixtures, scoring against Iraq on June 4 and providing an assist against Peru on June 9.

The forward was in excellent form in the closing stages of the 2025-26 campaign for Barca, finding the back of the net five times in his final seven games for the Catalan side.

Yamal is a capable goalscorer but he is also one of the most creative wingers in the world, so it would be understandable if Torres was unable to match the teenager's performance levels.

Yeremy Pino could also be an option on the right until Yamal returns to full fitness, though the added experience of Torres may make him a more appealing option to De la Fuente.

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Even though Spain will be worse without their talisman on the right flank, there is no reason to think that they cannot escape their group, which also contains Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

The latter could represent a challenge, but even if they dropped points against their South American opponents, a second-placed finish would be good enough to advance into the round of 32.

Yamal's return will be key to their hopes of progressing far this summer, but so too will midfielder Rodri, who experienced a mixed 2025-26 campaign with Manchester City.

If Rodri can rediscover his best form, and if Yamal can bounce back from injury relatively quickly, then Spain will likely be one of the most dangerous teams in the World Cup knockouts.