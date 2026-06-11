Spain 2026 World Cup preview: Squad, fixtures and prediction | Will Lamine Yamal lead European champions to global glory?

Spain arrive in North America as reigning European champions, ranked second by FIFA and joint favourites alongside France to win the World Cup.
La Roja's 2010 success in South Africa remains their sole global crown, but it sits aside triumphs at Euros 2008, 2012 and 2024; four major international titles within a 16-year span is a record that cannot be matched.
This tournament comes around with arguably their deepest and most complete squad since the Andres Iniesta generation swept all before them, and Luis de la Fuente has built a side that mixes control with rapid transitions.
Updating the tiki-taka template of years gone by, his Spain team are faster and more direct. That approach is clearly working as their last 90-minute loss across all competitions dates back to a 2-0 defeat against Scotland in 2023.
Covering Euro 2024, the UEFA Nations League - notwithstanding a penalty shootout against Portugal - and their entire World Cup qualifying campaign, that is quite some achievement.
Drawn in Group H this summer - alongside Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay - Spain's bracket could lead to a potential semi-final against France, before either England or Argentina await in the final.
That remains hypothetical, though, and their first task will be to secure top spot in the group, putting them on the path of least resistance.
Spain 2026 World Cup group and fixtures
Spain are in Group H of the 2026 World Cup, alongside Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.
The seeding structure offers an advantage if they finish first, most probably keeping key challengers England and Argentina on the opposite side of the draw.
Rank outsiders, Cape Verde are making their World Cup debut. Ranked 69th in the world, they have built on recent runs at the Africa Cup of Nations to seal an historic qualification, but Spain should expect to prevail in their opening match.
After kicking off on June 15, La Roja will stay in Atlanta for the second game, against Saudi Arabia. Though the latter have proven capable of major upsets - as a 2-1 win over Argentina at Qatar 2022 demonstrated - they are also unlikely to vie for top spot.
By contrast, Uruguay represent a genuine examination of Spain's title-winning credentials, with Marcelo Bielsa's tactical ingenuity able to close a clear talent gap between the two nations.
Fede Valverde, Darwin Nunez and Giorgian De Arrascaeta also give La Celeste the individual quality to trouble any defence, so it could be a close contest in Guadalajara.
Spain: Group H fixtures2026 World Cup
|Date
|Match
|Time (BST)
|Venue
|Monday, June 15
|Spain vs Cape Verde
|5:00pm
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
|Sunday, June 21
|Spain vs Saudi Arabia
|5:00pm
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
|Saturday, June 27
|Uruguay vs Spain
|1:00am
|Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Mexico
Spain's possible road to the final
The best-case route from Group H takes Spain through the last 32 against Group J's runner-up, then a last-16 tie where Croatia or Colombia are possible opponents, followed by a quarter-final against Belgium or the United States.
FIFA's seeding system places De la Fuente's side in the same half of the bracket as France, making a semi-final between them a likely scenario if both top their group - that would take place at MetLife Stadium on July 19.
However, finishing second would remove 'bracket protection' and could put Spain on a much tougher course; finishing third risks early elimination if they fail to rank among the best eight of 12 third-placed teams.
Spain's possible road to the finalFinal: July 19, MetLife Stadium
Saudi Arabia,
Uruguay
32
3rd-place
16
Colombia
or USA
(most likely)
New Jersey
Spain 2026 World Cup squad
De la Fuente named his 26-man squad on May 28, calling up eight Barcelona players while drawing on talent from the Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga.
Yet, a selection that represents the broadest geographic spread of any Spain squad ever did not include any Real Madrid representatives.
With Dean Huijsen and Dani Carvajal both being axed, for the first time there will be no Madrid players in a Spanish squad at the World Cup.
Such a key man in the recent past, Carvajal failed to fully recover from a knee injury, while Huijsen did not merit inclusion after a tough first year at the Bernabeu. Elsewhere, former captain Alvaro Morata - who totally underwhelmed in Como - could not make the cut.
Gavi's return after two years of injury problems represents the most significant comeback story, but fitness issues still surround this summer's squad.
Nico Williams was absent for the March international period and has been hampered by a troublesome hernia, while Mikel Merino fractured a foot in February and was picked despite doubts about his readiness.
Furthermore, teenage star Lamine Yamal is still struggling to make Spain's first group game and may have to manage his minutes throughout a potentially lengthy tournament.
More positively, La Roja's midfield selection is packed with quality and competition: Rodri, Pedri, Gavi, Fabian Ruiz, Martin Zubimendi, Alex Baena, Yeremy Pino and Merino are all vying for places.
Blessed with such talent, De la Fuente's choices for each match may depend on the relative strengths and weaknesses of specific opposition.
Spain 2026 World Cup predicted starting XI
Despite dabbling with the widely-used 4-2-3-1, De la Fuente has operated a 4-3-3 formation throughout most of his tenure and that setup will continue at the World Cup.
Unai Simon is Spain's undisputed number one, even if his two colleagues are among the top goalkeepers in Europe.
In defence, Pau Cubarsi and Aymeric Laporte are the preferred central partnership; Marcos Llorente and Pedro Porro will compete to start at right-back, with Alex Grimaldo aiming to beat Marc Cucurella for a place on the left.
Though competition is fierce, Spain's midfield looks fairly settled. Former Ballon D'Or winner Rodri starts as the pivot, with Pedri and Fabian Ruiz in more advanced central roles.
When fit, Yamal takes the right-wing slot in a flexible front three, with Williams lining up on the left flank.
With Morata no longer required, Mikel Oyarzabal tends to lead the line as a central striker; the more direct Ferran Torres scored 16 La Liga goals for Barcelona last term and could prove a dangerous replacement from the bench.
Spain 2026 World Cup squad depth
Midfield is the most competitive position in the squad, and several top-notch contenders were left back at home. Gavi, Zubimendi and Merino are all available if De la Fuente desires new combinations or wants to spare the legs of his regular starters.
Dani Olmo's ability to operate as a winger, an advanced playmaker or as a false nine is invaluable, giving Spain flexibility across the front line; Pino and Baena are similarly versatile in this part of the pitch.
Oyarzabal versus Ferran for the central striker role will be closely contested; Celta Vigo veteran Borja Iglesias provides a more traditional option and should prove useful in the latter stages of tight games.
Meanwhile, Llorente's athleticism makes him a man for all eventualities: capable of covering right-back, right wing and even central midfield, his presence serves as insurance for several injury-prone colleagues.
Should anything happen to Simon, both back-up goalkeepers - Joan Garcia and David Raya - would be certain starters for most other teams in the tournament.
Spain
- Striker
- Oyarzabal
- Torres
- Munoz
- Iglesias
- Right winger
- Yamal
- Pino
- Dani Olmo
- Left winger
- N. Williams
- Dani Olmo
- Baena
- Central midfielder
- Fabian Ruiz
- Gavi
- Merino
- Central midfielder
- Pedri
- Gavi
- Baena
- Defensive midfielder
- Rodri
- Zubimendi
- Merino
- Left-back
- Grimaldo
- Cucurella
- Centre-back
- Laporte
- Eric Garcia
- Centre-back
- Cubarsi
- Eric Garcia
- Right-back
- Porro
- Llorente
- Pubill
- Goalkeeper
- Simon
- Raya
- Joan Garcia
Luis de la Fuente: manager profile
Largely unknown around Europe at the time, De la Fuente was appointed Spain's senior coach in December 2022, taking over from Luis Enrique following Qatar 2022.
He inherited a squad undergoing a generational shift from the sheer dominance of the 2008-12 era to an entirely new group and has since built a more modern version of that famed tiki-taka team.
During the 12 years before he took the top job, De la Fuente coached many of his current side through two underage setups, winning the Under-19s European Championship with La Rojita in 2015, then the Under-21 Euros six years later.
Since stepping up, results have been exceptional. First, he guided Spain to the 2022-23 Nations League title, then to more success at Euro 2024 - while in Germany, they won all seven games, including a 2-1 final victory over England.
His initial contract has already been extended until the next Euros, confirming the federation's absolute confidence in his management.
Few would dispute their decision. His record reads 31 wins, nine draws and just two defeats, with the most recent loss within 90 minutes dating back to March 2023.
Set to celebrate his 65th birthday at this World Cup, De la Fuente's trademark 4-3-3 prioritises pressing after losing possession, fast transitions through wide positions, plus a technical passing structure in the middle third.
As with past Spain sides, the absence of a dominant centre-forward is a deliberate feature of a system designed to win through spatial superiority rather than physical duels.
Luis de la Fuente: Spain record
December 2022 to present
Lamine Yamal: Spain's star player
Already a global star, Yamal turns 19 on July 13 - six days before the final - and he arrives at his first World Cup having won three league titles, a Copa del Rey, two Spanish Super Cups and Euro 2024.
Despite fitness issues, his 2025-26 season with Barcelona was the most productive of a fledgling career, racking up 27 La Liga goal involvements as Barca retained top spot.
Furthermore, the gifted winger finished as the division's top assist provider and became the youngest ever La Liga Player of the Season.
However, a hamstring injury sustained at the end of April prematurely ended his club season, so De la Fuente will carefully consider the teenager's loading schedule across the group stage.
Providing he can play free from pain, the stage is set for another stellar tournament. Yamal's contribution at Euro 2024 - one goal and four assists across seven games - was crucial, and he provided the defining individual moment.
At a vital stage of the 2-1 semi-final win over France, the dazzling dribbler curled a shot from 30 yards into the top corner, still four days before his 17th birthday.
Now, a full run to the final could put Yamal on eight World Cup games after his first global tournament, with at least three more potentially lying ahead of him.
Lamine YamalBarcelona • Right winger • Age 18
Key players to watch
Rodri enters this tournament as Spain's most tactically indispensable player. Having taken time to recover from his ACL injury in September 2024, the Manchester City star must now sustain fitness for a possible eight-game streak in North America. His deputy, Zubimendi, does not quite offer the same level.
Pedri is back to something approaching his best after two seasons disrupted by a succession of injuries. The elegant midfielder's ability to receive the ball in tight spaces, turn quickly and play through a press lies at the core of Spain's central trio.
Nico Williams brings much-needed directness and pace to the left wing, complementing Yamal's presence on the opposite flank, and his ability to beat full-backs in one-on-one situations can unsettle any defence. Yet, it remains to be seen whether the 23-year-old can hit peak form after struggling with injury.
Pau Cubarsi may be only 19 years old but is already established as one of the most composed centre-backs in world football. Having accrued plenty of Champions League experience from two deep runs with Barcelona, his partnership with Laporte gives Spain a sleek defensive unit that can coolly play out from the back.
Fabian Ruiz was arguably Spain's most consistent performer at Euro 2024, contributing goals in both the semis and the final while frequently arriving late into the opposition box. A double Champions League winner with PSG, he has also faced fitness problems this year.
Spain 2026 World Cup strengths and weaknesses
Spain recent form under Luis de la Fuente
Spain's record across 12 games running up to the World Cup shows six wins and six draws, with no losses inside 90 minutes.
A shootout defeat within that sequence - to Iberian rivals Portugal in the Nations League final - is a statistical asterisk on an otherwise immaculate record, though they also exited the past two World Cups on penalties.
La Roja's 6-0 win in Turkey was probably the highlight of that whole period, even if the 5-4 Nations League semi-final win over France a few months earlier had already confirmed their supreme attacking prowess.
Still, subsequent draws against Turkey, Egypt and Iraq showed up some limitations against compact defensive sides offering less space to strike on transitions.
Spain form: Last 12 games under De la Fuente
Spain World Cup record
Spain have appeared at 16 World Cups since making their debut at the 1934 finals in Italy.
To date, they have won the competition just once, with that sole success arriving 16 years ago in South Africa, where Iniesta's late strike decided a tense final.
While Iniesta and Xavi starred in midfield, David Villa was the tournament's joint-top scorer with five goals, as La Roja continued an unparalleled period of success: they had already won Euro 2008 and would go on to win Euro 2012.
However, the 2010 title sits in sharp relief against a bleak World Cup record either side of it: Spain were knocked out in the group stage as defending champions at Brazil 2014, losing 5-1 to the Netherlands and 2-0 to Chile.
That pattern continued into the knockout rounds at the next two tournaments, with consecutive penalty exits against Russia in 2018 and then Morocco four years later.
Spain: World Cup record1934 to present
|Year
|Host
|Result
|P
|GF
|GA
|Notable
|1934
|Italy
|Quarterfinals
|2
|3
|4
|First appearance; lost to Italy in QF replay
|1938
|France
|Did not qualify
|n/a
|1950
|Brazil
|Fourth place
|4
|8
|4
|Best early finish; final pool group format
|1954
|Switzerland
|Did not qualify
|n/a
|1958
|Sweden
|Did not qualify
|n/a
|1962
|Chile
|Group stage
|3
|2
|3
|Eliminated in group
|1966
|England
|Group stage
|3
|4
|5
|Eliminated in group
|1970
|Mexico
|Did not qualify
|n/a
|1974
|West Germany
|Did not qualify
|n/a
|1978
|Argentina
|Group stage
|4
|5
|5
|Second round group exit
|1982
|Spain
|Second round
|5
|9
|4
|Hosts; failed to reach semi-finals despite home advantage
|1986
|Mexico
|Quarterfinals
|5
|7
|4
|Lost to Belgium on penalties in QF
|1990
|Italy
|Round of 16
|4
|6
|4
|Lost to Yugoslavia 2-1 AET
|1994
|USA
|Quarterfinals
|5
|8
|4
|Lost to Italy 2-1 in QF
|1998
|France
|Round of 16
|4
|8
|5
|Lost to Nigeria in group; exited in round of 16
|2002
|Japan / South Korea
|Quarterfinals
|5
|9
|4
|Lost to South Korea on pens; widely disputed refereeing
|2006
|Germany
|Round of 16
|4
|9
|3
|Lost to France 3-1 in the round of 16
|2010
|South Africa
|Winners
|7
|8
|2
|Iniesta extra-time winner vs Netherlands; Villa top scorer
|2014
|Brazil
|Group stage
|3
|4
|7
|Defending champions lost 5-1 to Netherlands; group-stage exit
|2018
|Russia
|Round of 16
|4
|7
|6
|Lost to Russia on pens after 1-1 AET; manager chaos pre-tournament
|2022
|Qatar
|Round of 16
|4
|9
|3
|Lost to Morocco on pens after 0-0 AET; no knockout wins since 2010
|2026
|USA / Canada / Mexico
|TBD
|June 15 to July 19, 2026
How Spain qualified for the 2026 World Cup
Spain qualified from UEFA Group E with five wins and one draw, scoring 21 goals and conceding just two; they finished first on 16 points, three clear of Turkey.
The campaign opened with an immediate statement of intent: a 3-0 win in Bulgaria that featured goals from Oyarzabal, Cucurella and Merino.
That was followed three days later by an even more emphatic result, as La Roja smashed six goals past Turkey in Konya, confirming their total dominance of the group.
At the end of November, Oyarzabal scored twice in a 4-0 victory over Georgia which secured qualification mathematically, and all without Yamal, Rodri and Williams, who were absent through injury.
A subsequent 2-2 home draw with Turkey finally ended Spain's run of clean sheets, but it was ultimately a safe cruise through to this summer's finals.
Spain World Cup qualifying key resultsW5 D1 L0
|September 4, 2025
|Bulgaria vs Spain (A)
|0-3
|September 7, 2025
|Turkiye vs Spain (A)
|0-6
|October 11, 2025
|Spain vs Georgia (H)
|2-0
|October 14, 2025
|Spain vs Bulgaria (H)
|4-0
|November 15, 2025
|Georgia vs Spain (A) (qualification secured)
|0-4
|November 18, 2025
|Spain vs Turkiye (H)
|2-2
Spain 2026 World Cup prediction
Spain will advance from Group H without much concern: Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia are both very beatable, so the Uruguay game in Mexico could be about who claims top spot.
Assuming they negotiate the first two knockout rounds, a possible quarter-final against Belgium or the United States could test their ability to break down a compact defence.
Then, a potential semi-final against old foes France could prove the game on which Spain's title aspirations depend - particularly in light of the pair's epic Nations League semi-final last year.
It remains to be seen whether they will go all the way, but La Roja clearly have the identity, squad depth and form to claim football's greatest prize.
So, if both Rodri and Yamal reach the latter stages at close to full fitness, the European champions may be ready to wear the global crown.