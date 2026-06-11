Spain 2026 World Cup preview: Squad, fixtures and prediction | Will Lamine Yamal lead European champions to global glory?

By Jonathan O'Shea | 11 Jun 2026 17:52

At a Glance Manager: Luis de la Fuente: appointed December 2022, contract extended to Euro 2028 Fixtures: Cape Verde (June 15, Atlanta), Saudi Arabia (June 21, Atlanta) and Uruguay (June 27, Guadalajara) Qualifying record: P6 W5 D1 L0, GF 21 GA 2 (UEFA Group E) Star player: Lamine Yamal: 16 La Liga goals and 11 assists in 2025-26; scorer of Spain's Euro 2024 semi-final goal Our prediction: Finalists, with a strong chance of lifting the trophy

Spain arrive in North America as reigning European champions, ranked second by FIFA and joint favourites alongside France to win the World Cup.

La Roja's 2010 success in South Africa remains their sole global crown, but it sits aside triumphs at Euros 2008, 2012 and 2024; four major international titles within a 16-year span is a record that cannot be matched.

This tournament comes around with arguably their deepest and most complete squad since the Andres Iniesta generation swept all before them, and Luis de la Fuente has built a side that mixes control with rapid transitions.

Updating the tiki-taka template of years gone by, his Spain team are faster and more direct. That approach is clearly working as their last 90-minute loss across all competitions dates back to a 2-0 defeat against Scotland in 2023.

Covering Euro 2024, the UEFA Nations League - notwithstanding a penalty shootout against Portugal - and their entire World Cup qualifying campaign, that is quite some achievement.

Drawn in Group H this summer - alongside Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay - Spain's bracket could lead to a potential semi-final against France, before either England or Argentina await in the final.

That remains hypothetical, though, and their first task will be to secure top spot in the group, putting them on the path of least resistance.

Spain 2026 World Cup group and fixtures

© Imago / Fussball-News Saarland

Spain are in Group H of the 2026 World Cup, alongside Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

The seeding structure offers an advantage if they finish first, most probably keeping key challengers England and Argentina on the opposite side of the draw.

Rank outsiders, Cape Verde are making their World Cup debut. Ranked 69th in the world, they have built on recent runs at the Africa Cup of Nations to seal an historic qualification, but Spain should expect to prevail in their opening match.

After kicking off on June 15, La Roja will stay in Atlanta for the second game, against Saudi Arabia. Though the latter have proven capable of major upsets - as a 2-1 win over Argentina at Qatar 2022 demonstrated - they are also unlikely to vie for top spot.

By contrast, Uruguay represent a genuine examination of Spain's title-winning credentials, with Marcelo Bielsa's tactical ingenuity able to close a clear talent gap between the two nations.

Fede Valverde, Darwin Nunez and Giorgian De Arrascaeta also give La Celeste the individual quality to trouble any defence, so it could be a close contest in Guadalajara.

Spain: Group H fixtures 2026 World Cup Date Match Time (BST) Venue Monday, June 15 Spain vs Cape Verde 5:00pm Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia Sunday, June 21 Spain vs Saudi Arabia 5:00pm Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia Saturday, June 27 Uruguay vs Spain 1:00am Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Mexico

Spain's possible road to the final

© Imago / Pressinphoto

The best-case route from Group H takes Spain through the last 32 against Group J's runner-up, then a last-16 tie where Croatia or Colombia are possible opponents, followed by a quarter-final against Belgium or the United States.

FIFA's seeding system places De la Fuente's side in the same half of the bracket as France, making a semi-final between them a likely scenario if both top their group - that would take place at MetLife Stadium on July 19.

However, finishing second would remove 'bracket protection' and could put Spain on a much tougher course; finishing third risks early elimination if they fail to rank among the best eight of 12 third-placed teams.

Spain's possible road to the final Final: July 19, MetLife Stadium Groups Group Stage Cape Verde,

Saudi Arabia,

Uruguay R of

32 Round of 32 vs best

3rd-place Last

16 Last 16 Croatia or

Colombia QF Quarter-final Belgium

or USA SF Semi-final France

(most likely) Final Final July 19

New Jersey Best case Top Group H, beat a third-placed team in the last 32, face Croatia or Colombia in the last 16, Belgium or the USA in the quarter-final. Then, meet France in an Atlanta semi-final before going for glory in the decider on July 19 Worst case Finish second in Group H and lose bracket protection, facing more dangerous opponents from the last 32 onward. Finish third and risk elimination; fourth would be an absolute failure and result in a group-stage exit

Spain 2026 World Cup squad

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

De la Fuente named his 26-man squad on May 28, calling up eight Barcelona players while drawing on talent from the Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga.

Yet, a selection that represents the broadest geographic spread of any Spain squad ever did not include any Real Madrid representatives.

With Dean Huijsen and Dani Carvajal both being axed, for the first time there will be no Madrid players in a Spanish squad at the World Cup.

Such a key man in the recent past, Carvajal failed to fully recover from a knee injury, while Huijsen did not merit inclusion after a tough first year at the Bernabeu. Elsewhere, former captain Alvaro Morata - who totally underwhelmed in Como - could not make the cut.

Gavi's return after two years of injury problems represents the most significant comeback story, but fitness issues still surround this summer's squad.

Nico Williams was absent for the March international period and has been hampered by a troublesome hernia, while Mikel Merino fractured a foot in February and was picked despite doubts about his readiness.

Furthermore, teenage star Lamine Yamal is still struggling to make Spain's first group game and may have to manage his minutes throughout a potentially lengthy tournament.

More positively, La Roja's midfield selection is packed with quality and competition: Rodri, Pedri, Gavi, Fabian Ruiz, Martin Zubimendi, Alex Baena, Yeremy Pino and Merino are all vying for places.

Blessed with such talent, De la Fuente's choices for each match may depend on the relative strengths and weaknesses of specific opposition.

Spain: official 2026 World Cup squad Announced May 28 Goalkeepers (3) Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Joan Garcia (Barcelona) Defenders (8) Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Marc Pubill (Atletico Madrid), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen) Midfielders (7) Rodri (Manchester City), Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Pedri (Barcelona), Gavi (Barcelona), Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Alex Baena (Atletico Madrid) Forwards (8) Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Victor Munoz (Osasuna), Borja Iglesias (Celta Vigo)

Spain 2026 World Cup predicted starting XI

© Imago / Beppe Camilleri / Ball Raw Images

Despite dabbling with the widely-used 4-2-3-1, De la Fuente has operated a 4-3-3 formation throughout most of his tenure and that setup will continue at the World Cup.

Unai Simon is Spain's undisputed number one, even if his two colleagues are among the top goalkeepers in Europe.

In defence, Pau Cubarsi and Aymeric Laporte are the preferred central partnership; Marcos Llorente and Pedro Porro will compete to start at right-back, with Alex Grimaldo aiming to beat Marc Cucurella for a place on the left.

Though competition is fierce, Spain's midfield looks fairly settled. Former Ballon D'Or winner Rodri starts as the pivot, with Pedri and Fabian Ruiz in more advanced central roles.

When fit, Yamal takes the right-wing slot in a flexible front three, with Williams lining up on the left flank.

With Morata no longer required, Mikel Oyarzabal tends to lead the line as a central striker; the more direct Ferran Torres scored 16 La Liga goals for Barcelona last term and could prove a dangerous replacement from the bench.

Predicted starting XI Spain 4-3-3 Oyarzabal Yamal N.Williams Fabian Ruiz Pedri Rodri Cucurella Laporte Cubarsi Porro Simon ST Oyarzabal RW Yamal LW N. Williams CM Fabian Ruiz CM Pedri DM Rodri LB Grimaldo CB Laporte CB Cubarsi RB Porro GK Simon

Spain 2026 World Cup squad depth

Midfield is the most competitive position in the squad, and several top-notch contenders were left back at home. Gavi, Zubimendi and Merino are all available if De la Fuente desires new combinations or wants to spare the legs of his regular starters.

Dani Olmo's ability to operate as a winger, an advanced playmaker or as a false nine is invaluable, giving Spain flexibility across the front line; Pino and Baena are similarly versatile in this part of the pitch.

Oyarzabal versus Ferran for the central striker role will be closely contested; Celta Vigo veteran Borja Iglesias provides a more traditional option and should prove useful in the latter stages of tight games.

Meanwhile, Llorente's athleticism makes him a man for all eventualities: capable of covering right-back, right wing and even central midfield, his presence serves as insurance for several injury-prone colleagues.

Should anything happen to Simon, both back-up goalkeepers - Joan Garcia and David Raya - would be certain starters for most other teams in the tournament.

Squad depth chart Spain Oyarzabal Ferran Munoz Iglesias Yamal Pino Dani Olmo N.Williams Dani Olmo Baena Fabian R. Gavi Merino Pedri Gavi Baena Rodri Zubimendi Merino Grimaldo Cucurella Laporte Eric Garcia Cubarsi Eric Garcia Porro Llorente Pubill Simon Raya Joan Garcia Striker Oyarzabal Torres Munoz Iglesias Right winger Yamal Pino Dani Olmo Left winger N. Williams Dani Olmo Baena Central midfielder Fabian Ruiz Gavi Merino Central midfielder Pedri Gavi Baena Defensive midfielder Rodri Zubimendi Merino Left-back Grimaldo Cucurella Centre-back Laporte Eric Garcia Centre-back Cubarsi Eric Garcia Right-back Porro Llorente Pubill Goalkeeper Simon Raya Joan Garcia

Luis de la Fuente: manager profile

© Imago

Largely unknown around Europe at the time, De la Fuente was appointed Spain's senior coach in December 2022, taking over from Luis Enrique following Qatar 2022.

He inherited a squad undergoing a generational shift from the sheer dominance of the 2008-12 era to an entirely new group and has since built a more modern version of that famed tiki-taka team.

During the 12 years before he took the top job, De la Fuente coached many of his current side through two underage setups, winning the Under-19s European Championship with La Rojita in 2015, then the Under-21 Euros six years later.

Since stepping up, results have been exceptional. First, he guided Spain to the 2022-23 Nations League title, then to more success at Euro 2024 - while in Germany, they won all seven games, including a 2-1 final victory over England.

His initial contract has already been extended until the next Euros, confirming the federation's absolute confidence in his management.

Few would dispute their decision. His record reads 31 wins, nine draws and just two defeats, with the most recent loss within 90 minutes dating back to March 2023.

Set to celebrate his 65th birthday at this World Cup, De la Fuente's trademark 4-3-3 prioritises pressing after losing possession, fast transitions through wide positions, plus a technical passing structure in the middle third.

As with past Spain sides, the absence of a dominant centre-forward is a deliberate feature of a system designed to win through spatial superiority rather than physical duels.

Luis de la Fuente: Spain record December 2022 to present 42 games 42 Played 31 Won 9 Drawn 2 Lost 74% Win rate

Lamine Yamal: Spain's star player

© Imago

Already a global star, Yamal turns 19 on July 13 - six days before the final - and he arrives at his first World Cup having won three league titles, a Copa del Rey, two Spanish Super Cups and Euro 2024.

Despite fitness issues, his 2025-26 season with Barcelona was the most productive of a fledgling career, racking up 27 La Liga goal involvements as Barca retained top spot.

Furthermore, the gifted winger finished as the division's top assist provider and became the youngest ever La Liga Player of the Season.

However, a hamstring injury sustained at the end of April prematurely ended his club season, so De la Fuente will carefully consider the teenager's loading schedule across the group stage.

Providing he can play free from pain, the stage is set for another stellar tournament. Yamal's contribution at Euro 2024 - one goal and four assists across seven games - was crucial, and he provided the defining individual moment.

At a vital stage of the 2-1 semi-final win over France, the dazzling dribbler curled a shot from 30 yards into the top corner, still four days before his 17th birthday.

Now, a full run to the final could put Yamal on eight World Cup games after his first global tournament, with at least three more potentially lying ahead of him.

Star Player Lamine Yamal Barcelona • Right winger • Age 18 First World Cup 16 La Liga goals 25/26 11 La Liga assists 25/26 6* CL goals 25/26 4 CL assists 25/26 1 Euro 2024 goals 4 Euro 2024 assists

Key players to watch

© Imago / Guillermo Martinez

Rodri enters this tournament as Spain's most tactically indispensable player. Having taken time to recover from his ACL injury in September 2024, the Manchester City star must now sustain fitness for a possible eight-game streak in North America. His deputy, Zubimendi, does not quite offer the same level.

Pedri is back to something approaching his best after two seasons disrupted by a succession of injuries. The elegant midfielder's ability to receive the ball in tight spaces, turn quickly and play through a press lies at the core of Spain's central trio.

Nico Williams brings much-needed directness and pace to the left wing, complementing Yamal's presence on the opposite flank, and his ability to beat full-backs in one-on-one situations can unsettle any defence. Yet, it remains to be seen whether the 23-year-old can hit peak form after struggling with injury.

Pau Cubarsi may be only 19 years old but is already established as one of the most composed centre-backs in world football. Having accrued plenty of Champions League experience from two deep runs with Barcelona, his partnership with Laporte gives Spain a sleek defensive unit that can coolly play out from the back.

Fabian Ruiz was arguably Spain's most consistent performer at Euro 2024, contributing goals in both the semis and the final while frequently arriving late into the opposition box. A double Champions League winner with PSG, he has also faced fitness problems this year.

Spain 2026 World Cup strengths and weaknesses

Spain: strengths and weaknesses Strengths Unbeaten run: Spain have not lost in regulation time for 33 matches, since a 2-0 defeat to Scotland in March 2023. That sequence includes wins over France, England and Germany, encompassing Euro 2024, the last Nations League and the World Cup qualifying campaign Yamal's potential: When fit, Yamal brings an unpredictability that no team can fully prepare for, and a full tournament against the world's best defences could produce the performance that defines his generation Midfield depth: Seven senior midfielders with major tournament experience give De la Fuente options for every game-state, tactical adjustment and rotation scenario across a potential eight-game tournament Reigning European champions: The Euro 2024 win confirmed La Roja's collective identity and tournament composure are at the level required for successive major trophies, removing the uncertainty that younger squads typically carry into their first final Seeding advantage: Topping Group H potentially keeps France as a semi-final opponent and England or Argentina off Spain's path until the final - that is provided all four top seeds also win their respective groups Weaknesses World Cup knockout record: Spain have not won a single World Cup knockout game since lifting the trophy in 2010, losing to Russia and Morocco on penalties in the last two editions; the psychological weight of those failures does not disappear simply because the generation has changed Rodri's fitness: The player around whom Spain's midfield structure is built has been managing his ACL recovery since September 2024; his availability for 90 minutes across multiple knockout games could decide how far Spain can go Central striker quality: Spain's number nine problem pre-dates this squad and has not been resolved by ditching Morata; Oyarzabal and Ferran Torres both offer good options but neither provides the certainty of a world-class 'fox in the box'. So, Spain's goal threat depends heavily on wide players and arriving midfielders Yamal's hamstring: Returning from an April injury, Yamal's ability to sustain full intensity across eight tournament games is uncertain; a recurrence would force De la Fuente to restructure an attack built around his clever right-wing movement Set-piece defence: The 2-2 home draw with Turkey in qualifying - and a pre-tournament friendly against Serbia - showed Spain's vulnerability to direct deliveries from wide areas and against organised set-piece routines

Spain recent form under Luis de la Fuente

Spain's record across 12 games running up to the World Cup shows six wins and six draws, with no losses inside 90 minutes.

A shootout defeat within that sequence - to Iberian rivals Portugal in the Nations League final - is a statistical asterisk on an otherwise immaculate record, though they also exited the past two World Cups on penalties.

La Roja's 6-0 win in Turkey was probably the highlight of that whole period, even if the 5-4 Nations League semi-final win over France a few months earlier had already confirmed their supreme attacking prowess.

Still, subsequent draws against Turkey, Egypt and Iraq showed up some limitations against compact defensive sides offering less space to strike on transitions.

Spain form: Last 12 games under De la Fuente D D W D W W W W W D W D 6 Won 6 Drawn 0 Lost 50% Win rate Turkiye (A) 6-0 Spain 5-4 France Georgia (A) 4-0 Spain 4-0 Bulgaria

Spain World Cup record

© Imago

Spain have appeared at 16 World Cups since making their debut at the 1934 finals in Italy.

To date, they have won the competition just once, with that sole success arriving 16 years ago in South Africa, where Iniesta's late strike decided a tense final.

While Iniesta and Xavi starred in midfield, David Villa was the tournament's joint-top scorer with five goals, as La Roja continued an unparalleled period of success: they had already won Euro 2008 and would go on to win Euro 2012.

However, the 2010 title sits in sharp relief against a bleak World Cup record either side of it: Spain were knocked out in the group stage as defending champions at Brazil 2014, losing 5-1 to the Netherlands and 2-0 to Chile.

That pattern continued into the knockout rounds at the next two tournaments, with consecutive penalty exits against Russia in 2018 and then Morocco four years later.

Spain: World Cup record 1934 to present Spain all-time World Cup results by year Year Host Result P GF GA Notable 1934 Italy Quarterfinals 2 3 4 First appearance; lost to Italy in QF replay 1938 France Did not qualify n/a 1950 Brazil Fourth place 4 8 4 Best early finish; final pool group format 1954 Switzerland Did not qualify n/a 1958 Sweden Did not qualify n/a 1962 Chile Group stage 3 2 3 Eliminated in group 1966 England Group stage 3 4 5 Eliminated in group 1970 Mexico Did not qualify n/a 1974 West Germany Did not qualify n/a 1978 Argentina Group stage 4 5 5 Second round group exit 1982 Spain Second round 5 9 4 Hosts; failed to reach semi-finals despite home advantage 1986 Mexico Quarterfinals 5 7 4 Lost to Belgium on penalties in QF 1990 Italy Round of 16 4 6 4 Lost to Yugoslavia 2-1 AET 1994 USA Quarterfinals 5 8 4 Lost to Italy 2-1 in QF 1998 France Round of 16 4 8 5 Lost to Nigeria in group; exited in round of 16 2002 Japan / South Korea Quarterfinals 5 9 4 Lost to South Korea on pens; widely disputed refereeing 2006 Germany Round of 16 4 9 3 Lost to France 3-1 in the round of 16 2010 South Africa Winners 7 8 2 Iniesta extra-time winner vs Netherlands; Villa top scorer 2014 Brazil Group stage 3 4 7 Defending champions lost 5-1 to Netherlands; group-stage exit 2018 Russia Round of 16 4 7 6 Lost to Russia on pens after 1-1 AET; manager chaos pre-tournament 2022 Qatar Round of 16 4 9 3 Lost to Morocco on pens after 0-0 AET; no knockout wins since 2010 2026 USA / Canada / Mexico TBD June 15 to July 19, 2026

How Spain qualified for the 2026 World Cup

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Spain qualified from UEFA Group E with five wins and one draw, scoring 21 goals and conceding just two; they finished first on 16 points, three clear of Turkey.

The campaign opened with an immediate statement of intent: a 3-0 win in Bulgaria that featured goals from Oyarzabal, Cucurella and Merino.

That was followed three days later by an even more emphatic result, as La Roja smashed six goals past Turkey in Konya, confirming their total dominance of the group.

At the end of November, Oyarzabal scored twice in a 4-0 victory over Georgia which secured qualification mathematically, and all without Yamal, Rodri and Williams, who were absent through injury.

A subsequent 2-2 home draw with Turkey finally ended Spain's run of clean sheets, but it was ultimately a safe cruise through to this summer's finals.

Spain World Cup qualifying key results W5 D1 L0 September 4, 2025 Bulgaria vs Spain (A) 0-3 September 7, 2025 Turkiye vs Spain (A) 0-6 October 11, 2025 Spain vs Georgia (H) 2-0 October 14, 2025 Spain vs Bulgaria (H) 4-0 November 15, 2025 Georgia vs Spain (A) (qualification secured) 0-4 November 18, 2025 Spain vs Turkiye (H) 2-2

Spain 2026 World Cup prediction

© Iconsport / Azzuu/Mutsu Kawamori/AFLO/Pressinphoto/Zuma/Aflo

Spain will advance from Group H without much concern: Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia are both very beatable, so the Uruguay game in Mexico could be about who claims top spot.

Assuming they negotiate the first two knockout rounds, a possible quarter-final against Belgium or the United States could test their ability to break down a compact defence.

Then, a potential semi-final against old foes France could prove the game on which Spain's title aspirations depend - particularly in light of the pair's epic Nations League semi-final last year.

It remains to be seen whether they will go all the way, but La Roja clearly have the identity, squad depth and form to claim football's greatest prize.

So, if both Rodri and Yamal reach the latter stages at close to full fitness, the European champions may be ready to wear the global crown.

Sports Mole Prediction World Cup Final Their sheer squad depth, Yamal's potential and De la Fuente's tactical nous make Spain a genuine title contender. La Roja's stellar record over the past few years gives them perhaps the strongest claim to win this World Cup. Best case: Winners Minimum: Semi-finals Top scorer tip: Lamine Yamal

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