Tuesday's World Cup warm-up predictions and previews including Peru vs. Spain, Saudi Arabia vs. Senegal

By Matt Law | 09 Jun 2026 00:05

Today's World Cup 2026 warm-up predictions include Spain's clash with Peru, and a friendly between Saudi Arabia and Senegal.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Spain are one of the favourites to win World Cup 2026, and they will step up their preparations on Tuesday when they face Peru in an international friendly at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla City, Mexico.

La Bicolor are ranked 53rd in the world by FIFA and are eyeing a shock win over second-rated La Roja, though the European side will head into the game unbeaten for over 12 months.

We say: Peru 1-3 Spain

Peru have improved since missing out on the World Cup, but they will be hard-pressed to find success against Spain on Tuesday.

La Roja failed to beat either Egypt or Iraq, but they are still expecting to get the better of La Bicolor in midweek, though the underdogs could find themselves on the scoresheet.

> Click here to read our full preview for Peru vs. Spain, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Senegal and Saudi Arabia face off at Toyota Field in Texas on Tuesday night in their final warm-up match ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

While the self-proclaimed ‘African champions’ lost their last tune-up game against the USA, the Lions of Teranga are undoubtedly in healthier shape than their Saudi counterparts ahead of this week’s encounter.

We say: Saudi Arabia 0-2 Senegal

Even if Senegal rotate heavily with one eye firmly fixed on their meeting with France, their overall quality should still give them the upper hand against a Saudi side low on confidence.

The Green Falcons undoubtedly possess enough attacking talent to cause occasional problems, but their persistent instability at the back could ultimately prove costly.

> Click here to read our full preview for Saudi Arabia vs. Senegal, including team news and possible lineups