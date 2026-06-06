Preview: Peru vs Spain - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 06 Jun 2026 23:42

Spain are one of the favourites to win World Cup 2026, and they will step up their preparations on Tuesday when they face Peru in an international friendly at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla City, Mexico.

La Bicolor are ranked 53rd in the world by FIFA and are eyeing a shock win over second-ranked La Roja, though the European side will be unbeaten for over 12 months by kick-off time.

Match preview

Mano Menezes's Peru missed out on the World Cup for the second time in a row following their appearance in 2018, but the underdogs could give their fans a day to remember in midweek.

La Bicolor held Honduras to a 2-2 draw on March 31, and followed up that stalemate with a 2-1 win over Haiti on Saturday, coming from behind courtesy of late goals from Renzo Garces and Jairo Velez.

While it was a narrow success, supporters could take heart from that victory given that Menezes's side have now avoided defeat in three of their last four games, only being beaten 2-0 by Senegal in March.

Adding to that feeling of optimism is the fact that Peru have scored two goals in three of their four most recent outings, and have failed to find the back of the net just once during their last seven fixtures regardless of the opposition.

On the other hand, Peru have not managed to go three matches unbeaten since June 2024, and were unable to record back-to-back wins throughout the past 14 months.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Luis de la Fuente's Spain are looking to use this week's clash as a springboard for success this summer, just as they did 18 years ago.

The last meeting between La Roja and Peru came all the way back in May 2008, and after Luis Aragones led the European giants to a 2-1 triumph, the went on to win Euro 2008.

With that in mind, victory in Tuesday's friendly may serve as a positive omen, though his side have failed to win either of the two most recent outings, drawing 0-0 against Egypt on March 31 before a 1-1 stalemate with Iraq last Thursday.

On a more positive note, those frustrating results mean that the nominal visitors have not tasted defeat since their penalty shootout loss against Portugal in June 2025's Nations League final, a run of nine matches that includes six victories and three draws.

That resilience will be a major asset during the World Cup, and a return to winning ways on Tuesday will fill Spain with confidence heading into their first Group H showdown.

Peru International Friendlies form:

D

L

W

L

D

W

Peru form (all competitions):

L

L

Spain International Friendlies form:

W

D

D

Spain form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

W

D

Team News

© Imago

Peru will be without winger Joao Grimaldo on Tuesday, as well as striker Alex Valera, who is recovering from a ligament injury.

In their absence, Menezes could opt for Jhonny Vidales to lead the line, flanked by the versatile Jairo Velez and Kenji Cabrera.

As for Spain, starboy Lamine Yamal is unlikely to feature due to the hamstring injury he picked up in late April, and the youngster looks set to sit out once again.

Should Yamal be unavailable, then La Roja may start Ferran Torres and Alex Baena out wide, from where they will support striker Borja Iglesias.

Fellow winger Nico Williams did not take part against Iraq, though he could be on the bench this time around.

Peru possible starting lineup:

Gallesse; Sonne, Garces, Barco, Lopez; Carrillo, Noriega, Concha; Velez, Vidales, Cabrera

Spain possible starting lineup:

Garcia; Porro, Martin, Laporte, Gavi, Bernal; Torres, Olmo, Baena; Iglesias

We say: Peru 1-3 Spain

Peru have improved since missing out on the World Cup, but they will be hard-pressed to find success against Spain on Tuesday.

La Roja failed to beat either Egypt or Iraq, but they are still expecting to get the better of La Bicolor in midweek, though the underdogs could find themselves on the scoresheet.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.