Preview: Peru vs Honduras - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 29 Mar 2026 11:54 , Last updated: 29 Mar 2026 12:05

Honduras return to action for the first time since the devastating conclusion to their World Cup qualifying campaign, facing Peru at Estadio Municipal de Butarque on Tuesday.

This will be the fourth meeting between the sides and the first in 14 years, following a goalless friendly draw in Houston.

Match preview

Sitting three points clear at the top of their World Cup qualifying group with two matches remaining, Honduras looked set to end a 12-year drought and make their fourth appearance at football's biggest event this summer.

A 2-0 defeat to Nicaragua in their penultimate qualifier left Jose Francisco Molina's men with little margin for error, although they knew a win in their final outing against Costa Rica would secure qualification.

However, Los Catrachos were held to a 0-0 draw, which not only afforded Haiti the chance to pip them to first place in the standings but also meant they missed out on a place in the intercontinental play-offs.

That capped off a disastrous end to 2025 for Honduras, who, after winning seven of their first eight matches between March 22 and June 29, managed just two victories from their next seven encounters (D3, L2).

Having kept five clean sheets during that run, the North Americans have remained solid defensively but have struggled for attacking impetus, failing to score in five of those matches.

Still awaiting a first victory over Peru after three previous affairs, albeit only one in a competitive setting, Honduras will head into Tuesday's matchup in need of a lift.

Finishing second from bottom in the CONMEBOL section, Peru gave themselves no chance of reaching a sixth World Cup finals, winning just two of their 18 qualifiers and managing only 12 points from a possible 54.

Seeking to get back on track, La Blanquirroja have undergone a series of managerial changes over the past 12 months, with Oscar Ibanez, Manuel Barreto, and Gerardo Ameli all taking charge at various points.

Back in the dugout for the first time since an ill-fated spell at Gremio, Mano Menezes has been handed the Peruvian reins and endured a 2-0 defeat to Senegal in his first game at the helm.

The 63-year-old will be fully aware of the challenge that lies ahead if he is to oversee a renaissance, with Peru having won only two of their last 11 matches since March 2025 (D3, L6).

As a result, Peru's current FIFA ranking of 53rd - their worst in over a decade - is hardly a surprise, less than nine years after they broke into the top 10 for the first time ever.

Peru International Friendlies form:

W

L

D

L

W

L

Peru form (all competitions):

L

L

D

L

W

L

Honduras International Friendlies form:

L

D

L

D

L

L

Honduras form (all competitions):

D

W

D

W

L

D

Team News

After earning his 124th cap for Peru against Senegal, captain Pedro Gallese is now just four appearances short of Paolo Guerrero and Roberto Palacios, who share third place on the all-time list. However, he remains seven matches behind Yoshimar Yotun's record of 131.

Meanwhile, Jairo Velez and Adrian Quiroz both made their debuts in the last time out, with the former named in the starting lineup.

Following Honduras' failure to qualify for the World Cup, Romell Quioto has announced his retirement from international football after 13 years and 19 goals for his country.

This could open the door for 18-year-old Dereck Moncada to earn more first-team opportunities, having made his senior debut in November 2025.

Peru possible starting lineup:

Gallese; Lopez, Barco, Araujo, Sonne; Yotun, Castillo; Grimaldo, Concha, Carrillo; Quiroz

Honduras possible starting lineup:

Menjivar; Rosales, Vega, Melendez, Martinez; Flores, Arriaga, Rodriguez; Palma, Benguche, Moncada

We say: Peru 1-0 Honduras

Both teams are short on confidence heading into this one, so a cagey encounter would not be a surprise.

However, Peru may have a slight edge in match sharpness, having played more recently than their opponents, and we are backing the South Americans to edge a narrow win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.