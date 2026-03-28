Preview: Spain vs Egypt - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 28 Mar 2026 13:17 , Last updated: 28 Mar 2026 13:21

Two teams that will feature at the 2026 World Cup will lock horns in an intriguing friendly on Tuesday night, with Spain welcoming Egypt.

Spain will enter the match off the back of a 3-0 win over Serbia on Friday, while Egypt impressively beat Saudi Arabia 4-0 on the same night.

Match preview

Spain were excellent against a solid Serbia outfit on Friday, with Mikel Oyarzabal scoring a brace, while Victor Munoz capped his La Roja debut with a goal, as Luis de la Fuente's side recorded a 3-0 victory in their first match of 2026.

La Roja are building towards the start of their World Cup, which will begin against Cape Verde on June 15, while the national team will also take on Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in the group stage of the competition on June 21 and June 27 respectively.

Spain are certainly viewed among the favourites to enjoy success at the tournament, and an impressive run of form has seen them win six of their last seven matches.

De la Fuente can call upon so much quality, so it will be difficult to select a final squad for the World Cup, and this will be the final chance for those on the fringes to make an impression.

Spain have tackled Egypt on four previous occasions and are unbeaten, boasting three wins in the process, including a 2-0 success when the pair last met in a friendly in June 2006.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Egypt's first three games against Spain were actually in the Mediterranean Cup/Mediterranean Games, with those contests taking place in 1955, 1957 and 1963.

This will be an incredibly valuable match for Egypt as part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, with Hossam Hassan's side beginning their tournament against Belgium on June 15, in addition to facing New Zealand and Iran in the group stage.

Egypt will take on Brazil in a pre-tournament friendly on June 6, and it will be fascinating to see how the national side, who lost to Senegal in the semi-finals of the recent Africa Cup of Nations, perform at this summer's tournament.

The Pharaohs were eliminated in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup, but they did manage to make the last-16 stage of the tournament back in 1934.

Egypt will enter this match off the back of a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia, with Manchester City's Omar Marmoush among those on the scoresheet.

Spain friendlies form:

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Spain form (all competitions):

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Egypt friendlies form:

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Team News

© Imago / Mohamed Tageldin Middle East Images

Spain boss De la Fuente is expected to make changes from the team that started against Serbia, with Lamine Yamal, Oyarzabal, Rodri and Pedri among those likely to drop out. Dani Olmo, Pablo Fornals, Ferran Torres and Martin Zubimendi could be introduced, while Dean Huijsen and Alejandro Grimaldo should also start at the back as part of a reshuffle. Munoz may also be rewarded for his excellent performance off the bench against Serbia, while Borja Iglesias will hope to receive some minutes after being an unused substitute in the team's last match. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is a notable absentee from the Egypt squad through injury, but there is still plenty of quality available for the visitors, including Man City forward Marmoush. Egypt will once again make full use of their squad in this match, but a strong first XI is expected to start, with Zizo, who was excellent against Saudi Arabia, in line to feature. Trezeguet is the leading goalscorer in the squad with 23, and the 31-year-old is in line to win his 94th cap for his country in the international friendly with Spain.

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Huijsen, Grimaldo; Fornals, Zubimendi; Munoz, Olmo, Fornals; F Torres

Egypt possible starting lineup:

Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahim, Fathy, Fatouh; Ashour, Attia; Issa, Zizo, Trezeguet; Marmoush

We say: Spain 2-1 Egypt

Egypt were excellent against Saudi Arabia last time out, and we are expecting the visitors to be very competitive on Monday, but Spain should be able to put another win on the board.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.