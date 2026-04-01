Liverpool transfer news: Summer plans for Premier League midfielder 'accelerating' despite concerns about fit with Arne Slot

By Lewis Nolan | 01 Apr 2026 02:29

Liverpool are accelerating plans to sign Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace despite concerns about his defensive level, the newest report has claimed.

The Reds will face Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday, and the competition will come as a welcome distraction from their Premier League woes.

Arne Slot's side are fifth in the top flight but have dropped points in 17 of their 31 games, with the club losing 2-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion on March 21.

The head coach is under pressure to improve results, though the limitations in his squad have damaged his ability to get Liverpool competing at the top of the table, especially in midfield.

Football Insider claim that the Merseysiders plan to accelerate their efforts to sign Palace star Wharton, and they will put aside their concerns about his defensive level in order to bring him in.

© Imago / Sportimage

Adam Wharton assessed: Should Liverpool sign Crystal Palace midfielder?

Wharton is at his best when he has the ball at his feet, with his ability to play through opposition lines while under pressure making him one of the division's standout passers.

The Englishman might only averages 30.5 accurate passes per 90 for the Eagles - Alexis Mac Allister averages 33.6 per 90 - but his current side only average 46.2% possession.

ADAM WHARTON 2025-26 STATS Premier League Appearances: 27 Goals: 0 Assists: 5 Key Passes Per 90: 1.2

His numbers could feasibly scale up significantly at Anfield, though he is not particularly athletic, and his limitations out of possession could be problematic unless others are able to mask his weaknesses.

There is an argument that Wharton's ability with the ball is so great that signing him would bring more benefits than negatives, just as the benefits of Trent Alexander-Arnold outweighed any defensive concerns.

© Imago

Why Liverpool could struggle defensively next seaosn

Liverpool forwards Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike are all likely to play a significant number of minutes next season, while a replacement for Mohamed Salah is expected to be signed.

The Reds are also set to field two attacking full-backs in the form of Milos Kerkez and one of Jeremie Frimpong or Conor Bradley, and adding Wharton would place a significant amount of pressure on his midfield partner to be excellent out of possession.

Liverpool are already vulnerable defensively, and they may be forced to bench some of their stars next season in favour of more robust defenders if they are to improve in 2026-27.