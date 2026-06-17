Real Madrid transfer news: Jose Mourinho 'keen' on £60m deal as Real Madrid plan busy window

By Matt Law | 17 Jun 2026 09:54 , Last updated: 17 Jun 2026 09:57

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has reportedly identified Sporting Lisbon's Goncalo Inacio as a potential target during this summer's transfer window.

Los Blancos have renewed the contract of Antonio Rudiger, while Ibrahima Konate is also expected to make the move to Bernabeu from Liverpool on a free transfer this summer.

David Alaba's exit on a free transfer has already been confirmed, though, and there could also be a departure for Raul Asencio, with the Spaniard not believed to be in Mourinho's plans at the club for the 2026-27 campaign.

As a result, another centre-back could arrive, with Manchester City's Ruben Dias thought to be a target for the capital giants.

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Real Madrid 'considering' summer swoop for Inacio

However, according to journalist Ruben Martin, Real Madrid are also keen on Inacio, with the Portugal international available for €60m (£52m) this summer due to a release clause in his contract.

Left-footed Inacio, who is currently with the Portugal squad at the 2026 World Cup, is said to be hugely admired by Mourinho.

The 24-year-old has a contract with Sporting until June 2030, with a new deal being signed late last year, but there is currently speculation surrounding his future.

Manchester United and Arsenal are also believed to be among the teams interested in Inacio, who came through the youth system at Sporting.

The defender has made 259 appearances for his Lisbon club, scoring 24 goals and registering 15 assists in the process.

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Inacio would be an ideal signing for Real Madrid

Inacio has long been linked with a big-money transfer, and it is somewhat surprising that he is still at Sporting considering how highly he is rated across the game.

For a while, it looked like his big-money move would see him arrive in the Premier League, but Real Madrid now have the chance to sign him this summer.

Inacio's age makes him the perfect addition, while he is proven at the top level, having made 31 Champions League appearances and featured 22 times for Portugal.

Mourinho is clearly a big fan of his fellow Portuguese, and a switch to the Spanish capital could occur after the 2026 World Cup.