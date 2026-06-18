World Cup news: France legend Frank Leboeuf gives insight on how to win the World Cup

By Brendan McGilligan | 18 Jun 2026 08:17

The World Cup kicked off with Mexico’s victory over South Africa on June 11 beginning the process that will appoint the winners of the competition on July 19.

Argentina are the current holders of the trophy after Lionel Messi lofted it above his head in Qatar in 2022, and the South American nation will be hopeful of becoming only the third side to win consecutive tournaments.

Spain, France and England are among the favourites to win the World Cup this summer; however, it will not be an easy task to achieve despite all three sides having some incredible players within their squads.

While this might be the case, 1998 World Cup winner Frank Leboeuf believes there is one key element that a side must have to win the competition, and it is not just about having quality individuals.

Frank Leboeuf reveals "key word" component for World Cup success

The Chelsea legend was a vital part of France’s team that won the competition in 1998, as he was given the task of marking Ronaldo in the final, and he passed with flying colours as Les Bleus kept a clean sheet in a 3-0 victory over Brazil.

© Imago / IMAGO / Colorsport

LeBoeuf believes that the most important thing in France’s World Cup victory was chemistry within the squad, and this may be due to the manner in which he fit in seamlessly in the final to replace the suspended Laurent Blanc.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, thanks to BetVictor, Leboeuf said: “Chemistry. That's the key word for a World Cup winner. You have to accept that, because, you know what, when the coach picks a squad of 25 players, he picks not maybe all the best ones.

“You don't pick the best 25 players of the country, because that doesn't work. You try to build a club, a team, which can fit, because all the players who play at club level are never on the bench.

“But half of them, more than half of them, will be on the bench. And they will have to accept it.

“It's the chemistry that will show the key of success to any club, any team, any country that won the World Cup because they were absolutely friends and they accepted decisions.”

Team selection will be a difficult task for Didier Deschamps

It could be argued that France have the most impressive squad; however, there are several nations that would put their hand up to claim this tag at this year’s World Cup.

This provides a difficult task for their managers when selecting their starting team, and Didier Deschamps will have the same challenge when doing so for Les Bleus.

© Imago

France have an array of attacking talent and will not be able to play them all on the pitch at once, which may see the likes of Michael Olise, Kylian Mbappe or Rayan Cherki spending considerable time on the bench, and Leboeuf is hopeful there are no egos when Deschamps makes his decisions.

Leboeuf said: “If, for any reason, you decide to put [Ibrahima] Konate on the bench, or you decide to put Olise on the bench, they shouldn't say anything. And if they say something, they create the mess. If somebody is substituted, and you're like, 'Oh my God, why am I substituting?’

“It's like saying, well, you want to put that guy in where I'm here; I'm much better than him. No, it doesn't work like that. That's just a coach decision.”