Preview: Egypt vs Iran - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 24 Jun 2026 17:51

Group G reaches its climax on Friday as Egypt and Iran meet at Lumen Field in Seattle in a crucial 2026 World Cup clash, with both sides still firmly in the hunt for a place in the knockout rounds.

Egypt sit top of the group on four points heading into the final matchday, while Iran remain unbeaten and know a positive result could be enough to extend their World Cup journey.

Match preview

Egypt began their 2026 World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Belgium, earning a valuable point in what was expected to be one of the toughest matches in Group G.

The Pharaohs then took a major step towards qualification by beating New Zealand 3-1 on matchday two, a result that lifted them to the top of Group G.

Egypt have not progressed beyond the group stage of a World Cup since 1990, but with confidence growing and qualification in their own hands, Hossam Hassan's side head into the final matchday knowing their destiny remains firmly under their control.

Mohamed Salah has been Egypt's driving force at the World Cup, contributing one goal and two assists in his opening two appearances, and he is expected to play a central role again in the final match.

Egypt now know that a draw against Iran at Lumen Field will be enough to secure a place in the Round of 32, while a victory would see them progress as Group G winners.

© Imago / IMAGO / Xinhua

Ranked 20th in the world by FIFA and regarded as one of the favourites in our World Cup betting guide, Iran arrived in North America determined to prove they belong among the tournament's dark horses.

Their campaign began with an entertaining 2-2 draw against New Zealand, where Team Melli twice came from behind to earn a hard-fought point.

Iran followed that with a gritty goalless draw against Belgium, producing one of the defensive performances of the tournament so far. Even after Belgium were reduced to 10 men, the Red Devils continued to create chances, but Amir Ghalenoei's side stood firm to earn a valuable point.

That result extended Iran's unbeaten run to five matches in all competitions, although they are still searching for the victory that could transform a promising group-stage campaign into a successful one.

Iran currently sit second in Group G with two points from two matches, but a draw may not be enough to guarantee progression, especially if Belgium defeat New Zealand in the section's other fixture.

Egypt World Cup form:

D W

Egypt form (all competitions):

W D W L D W

Iran World Cup form:

D D

Iran form (all competitions):

L W W W D D

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

With Egypt finding momentum at the right time, Hassan is unlikely to alter either his system or personnel for this crucial encounter.

Hamdy Fathy remains a doubt after being forced off before half-time against New Zealand with a suspected hamstring injury.

Ramy Rabia, who replace Fathy, is expected to retain his place alongside Yasser Ibrahim in central defence should the central defender fail to recover in time.

Iran have no major injury concerns, although Amir Ghalenoei could make one or two adjustments after the draw with Belgium.

Saleh Hardani made way for Alireza Jahanbakhsh during that match, and the experienced winger is pushing for a recall to the starting XI.

Should Jahanbakhsh come into the side, Ramin Rezaeian could be asked to operate in a deeper wing-back role, while the rest of the side is expected to remain unchanged.

Egypt possible starting lineup:

Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Fatouh; Attia, Lasheen; Salah, Ashour, Ziko; Marmoush

Iran possible starting lineup:

Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Khalilzadeh, Nemati, Hajsafi, Kanaani; Mohebi, Ezatolahi, Ghoddos, Jahanbakhsh; Taremi

We say: Egypt 2-1 Iran

Egypt need a draw or win to reach the knockout rounds, and they will be desperate not to let this opportunity slip away.

Iran are likely to provide a tough challenge and should find the back of the net, but Egypt have momentum on their side and are likely to claim all three points and book their place in the Round of 32.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.