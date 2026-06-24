Man United transfer news: Premier League striker 'admired' by Michael Carrick after impressive World Cup performance

By Lewis Nolan | 24 Jun 2026 01:02 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 02:48

Manchester United are keen to bring Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey to Old Trafford following his World Cup performances, the latest report has revealed.

Red Devils boss Michael Carrick will have the opportunity to mould his squad in his image this summer, and he will hope that any new signings can boost the team's chances of winning the Premier League title.

United have been linked with numerous players, as they are every transfer window, but they will no doubt be monitoring many of the stars at the ongoing World Cup.

Several young players have impressed at the tournament, though more established options with Premier League experience have also played well.

One of those is Netherlands and Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey, who TEAMtalk claim United admire, though it may prove difficult to prize him away from the Black Cats.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Brian Brobbey to Manchester United: Benjamin Sesko backup?

Brobbey has impressed at the 2026 World Cup for the Netherlands, scoring twice against Sweden on June 20, with the forward making a positive impact on the Dutch team after playing just five minutes in their opening game against Japan on June 14.

In the Premier League last term, the 24-year-old scored seven goals and provided one assist in 31 matches for Sunderland, though his immense ability to hold the ball up against opposition defenders made him a uniquely valuable asset for the club.

BRIAN BROBBEY: STATS VS. SWEDEN Minutes: 72 Goals: 2 Chances Created: 2 Touches in Opposition Box: 2

If Brobbey was signed for a relatively modest sum, then he could be a strong option as a backup to Benjamin Sesko, though it would not be surprising if Sunderland made his acquisition costly.

The Black Cats will be competing in the Europa League in 2026-27, and they will need a strong squad to cope with the demands of European football alongside a possible relegation battle.

© Imago / Sportimage

Man United transfer targets: Is Brobbey a priority?

Brobbey should be seen as a signing that would enhance the squad, rather than as a necessary transfer that would take the club closer to Arsenal.

Midfield must remain the top priority, particularly as the extra strain of Champions League matches will mean that Kobbie Mainoo will need to be rotated at key points in order to avoid burnout.

The Red Devils arguably have to sign at least two players capable of playing in the middle of the pitch, but Brobbey would be a sensible addition for the right fee.