Scotland 0-3 Brazil: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Vinicius Junior show shakes Tartan Army World Cup 2026 dream

By Anthony Nolan | 25 Jun 2026 01:42

Scotland face a tense wait to find out their World Cup 2026 fate after being thrashed 3-0 by Brazil at Miami Stadium on Wednesday night, with Carlo Ancelotti's side finishing top of Group C.

Steve Clarke's Tartan Army looked confident in the initial moments after kick off, but when Scott McKenna dwelled too long on the ball, Rayan took advantage to set Vinicius Junior up for the Selecao's opener.

Scotland struggled to find their feet after the shock of going behind, and as they were growing into the contest, Vinicius capitalised on a similar mistake from Jack Hendry, though his effort was ruled out in questionable fashion.

However, the Real Madrid winger would get his second before the interval, heading home from a Bruno Guimaraes cross to strike fear into the Tartan Army.

Tartan Army captain Andrew Robertson was forced off through injury at half time, and he had to watch as his team succumbed to a third goal when Manchester United's Matheus Cunha finished off a great passing move on the hour mark.

Scotland saw a couple of efforts saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker after set pieces in the second period, but the scoreline was reflective of the game in the end, and Brazil could have scored more.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Iconsport / PA Images

Scotland came into this game full of optimism, knowing that they could rely on the fact they did not require a win to progress if things went wrong.

However, the Tartan Army's party came crashing down when they gifted Brazil an early opener, and having conceded three, their chances of progressing to the round of 32 have been severely damaged.

According to Opta predictions, Clarke's side now have a 48% chance of going through as one of the eight best third-placed teams, but they face an anxious wait to find out whether they are staying in North America or packing their bags to head home.

As for Brazil, they secured top spot in Group C - finishing with seven points - and they will be preparing to meet the runner-up from Group F in Houston.

Aside from the result, Ancelotti will be pleased with Vinicius's performance in particular, though the winger could have left with the match ball on another night.

Guimaraes was also impressive in the centre of the park, as was Rayan, who assisted the opener with a piece of great pressing on his first World Cup start.

SCOTLAND VS. BRAZIL HIGHLIGHTS

Vinicius Jr goal vs. Scotland (7th min, Scotland 0-1 Brazil)

"It's an absolute nightmare at the back!" ?



A gift for Vinicius Jr who gives Brazil the lead against Scotland ?? pic.twitter.com/7X8ksd1N1D — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 24, 2026

Dinamo Zagreb centre-back McKenna decides against passing to Robertson under pressure from Rayan, but his indecision is pounced upon by the 19-year-old, who blocks the defender's pass.

Unfortunately for Scotland, the ball falls to Vinicius, who takes a composed touch and rounds the goalkeeper before slotting into an empty net.

22nd min: Vinicius Jr (Brazil) disallowed goal

Relief for Scotland! ???????



Vinicius Jr slots home a second but after a VAR check the decision is taken that the Brazilian forward tripped Jack Hendry in the build-up ?❌ pic.twitter.com/YVgMqfzSun — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 24, 2026

Scotland get away with one as Jack Hendry is caught on the ball by Vinicius, and after the Los Blancos finishes under Angus Gunn, a VAR review leads to the goal being chalked off for a foul on the midfielder.

Vinicius Jr goal vs. Scotland (45+3 mins, Scotland 0-2 Brazil)

"The man with the dancing feet uses his head!" ?



Vinicius Jr scores his second goal for Brazil nodding home at the back post ⚽?? pic.twitter.com/H0KY3cpipC — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 24, 2026

Brazil do not allow Scotland to clear their lines, and when the ball breaks for Guimaraes on the right flank, the Newcastle United midfielder looks up and sees Vinicius, who pulls away from Nathan Patterson at the back post and heads in his second.

Matheus Cunha goal vs. Scotland (60th min, Scotland 0-3 Brazil)

It's three for Brazil! ⚽??



Matheus Cunha finishes a flowing move for the five-time World Cup winners ? pic.twitter.com/uMt630OCi3 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 24, 2026

Ancelotti's side produce one of the best passing sequences of the tournament, starting all the way from centre-back Marquinhos and ending in Cunha sealing the game.

Danilo fires the ball in to Lucas Paqueta, who lays it off to Casemiro, and the veteran slides a perfect through pass to Guimaraes.

The midfielder shrugs off his marker and drives towards goal before setting up Cunha for a simple finish.

MAN OF THE MATCH - VINICIUS JUNIOR

© Iconsport / Thor Wegner, DeFodi Images

Vinicius was a constant threat on Wednesday night, and he showed the desire to catch Scotland off-guard.

The Brazil winger scored twice but he was unlucky to have a goal ruled out in dubious circumstances, and could have had at least one more if he was able to finish his chances in the second half.

SCOTLAND VS. BRAZIL MATCH STATS

Possession: Scotland 46%-54% Brazil

Shots: Scotland 14-21 Brazil

Shots on target: Scotland 5-9 Brazil

Corners: Scotland 7-6 Brazil

Fouls: Scotland 10-11 Brazil

BEST STATS

Vinicius Jr's 2026 World Cup by numbers:



143 touches

67 passes completed

12 shots

8 shots on target (Joint with Messi)

5 chances creayed

4 goals

3.57 xG

1 assist



Welcome to the Golden Boot race @vinijr. ? pic.twitter.com/khNbzHkhFv — Squawka (@Squawka) June 25, 2026

Scotland are winless in all nine of their World Cup matches against South American opposition at the World Cup:



◎ Scotland 0-7 Uruguay (1954)

◎ Scotland 2-3 Paraguay (1958)

◎ Scotland 0-0 Brazil (1974)

◎ Scotland 1-3 Peru (1978)

◎ Scotland 1-4 Brazil (1982)

◎… pic.twitter.com/cTupaqx3v3 — Squawka (@Squawka) June 25, 2026

Neymar created three chances in his 13 minute cameo for Brazil vs Scotland.



Only Lucas Paqueta and Rayan (both 4) created more. ? pic.twitter.com/Mlj350MjIX — Squawka (@Squawka) June 25, 2026

Vinícius Júnior now has as many FIFA World Cup goals for Brazil as Romário, Zico and Garrincha (5). pic.twitter.com/MVbRFtSeGa — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) June 24, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Scotland will endure a wait to discover their fate, but if they go through as one of the best third-placed nations they will face either Germany, Mexico or the winner between France and Norway in Boston, New York or Mexico City.

Brazil have won Group C, and will face the runner-up from Group F in Houston - as things stand, that will be Japan, though it could be the Netherlands or Sweden depending on the group's third-round results.