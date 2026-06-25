El Khannouss admits Morocco lacked humility in a laboured 4-2 win over Haiti and other concerns

By Alexis Pereira | 25 Jun 2026 03:04 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 03:06

Morocco sealed their place in the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup but left Atlanta with more questions than answers, with Stuttgart winger Bilal El Khannouss delivering a stark dressing-room verdict after a laboured 4-2 victory over Haiti that was supposed to be a comfortable sendoff from the group stage.

Having gone behind twice to a side ranked among the tournament's weakest, the Atlas Lions relied on the individual brilliance of Achraf Hakimi and a decisive pair of substitute contributions to rescue the three points. The performance, though sufficient for qualification, raised legitimate concerns about Morocco's readiness for the knockout rounds — where they are likely to face a significantly sterner examination from the Netherlands.

Morocco vs. Haiti: El Khannouss's damning verdict

El Khannouss did not attempt to dress up the evening's difficulties after the final whistle.

'There were moments when we lacked humility,' the Stuttgart midfielder said on beIN Sports. 'We were not going into duels at 100 per cent, we were not playing every action to the maximum, and we gave them confidence.'

The admission was pointed. Morocco had arrived at the fixture knowing that qualification was already mathematically probable before kick-off, and that mental comfort — combined with the selection of an understrength starting eleven following four changes by boss Mohamed Ouahbi — appeared to produce exactly the kind of mental lapse El Khannouss identified. Real Betis midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, one of the heroes of Morocco's remarkable 2022 World Cup run, also struggled in the early stages before recovering his composure.

© Imago

The clearest individual culprit was Anass Salah-Eddine at left-back, whose double error allowed Haiti's opening goal and who looked exposed throughout his time on the pitch. Brahim Diaz had a disappointing evening in the attacking third, accumulating technical errors and poor decisions after a group stage in which he had provided an assist in each of Morocco's previous two matches.

Morocco vs. Haiti: a persistent efficiency problem that could prove costly

The more significant structural concern runs deeper than individual errors. Saibari did convert for the third successive World Cup fixture to establish an African scoring record, but managed only one shot on target from five attempts. Across the entire match, Morocco registered 11 shots on target from 22 attempts — a 50 per cent accuracy rate that reflects a recurring pattern throughout their group stage campaign.

In the draw with Brazil, missed chances had already contributed to a nervy outcome. Against Scotland, a failure to convert opportunities built unnecessary tension late in a 1-0 victory. Against properly organised and dangerous knockout opposition, that profligacy will carry a far higher price.

El Khannouss was aware of the context when asked to look ahead.

'The group stage is over,' he said. 'Now it is simple: you win and you continue, or you lose and you go home. We are aware of that.'

The positives that remain

Morocco's cause is not without genuine encouragement. Hakimi's goal and assist against Haiti confirmed that the Paris Saint-Germain right-back has found form at precisely the right moment after a relatively quiet start to the tournament, and he remains capable of winning matches single-handedly in the right conditions. Substitute Soufiane Rahimi scored and assisted from the bench, while Yassine Gessime provided further evidence of a squad with significant depth.

But the Netherlands — Morocco's most probable last-32 opponent — will not gift the Atlas Lions the kind of defensive vulnerabilities that Haiti repeatedly exposed. Ouahbi has a week to address the mental and tactical concerns that Wednesday evening laid bare.