Morocco 4-2 Haiti player ratings: Hakimi and Rahimi stars as Atlas Lions survive six-goal Group C thriller

By Alexis Pereira | 25 Jun 2026 02:01

Morocco sealed their place in the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup in dramatic fashion, edging past Haiti 4-2 in Atlanta in the most open first half of the tournament. Achraf Hakimi scored and assisted in a dominant personal display, Bayern Munich-linked Ismael Saibari netted for the third successive World Cup fixture and substitute Soufiane Rahimi proved decisive in the second half — though Morocco's defensive vulnerabilities, ruthlessly exploited by a determined Haiti side, gave boss Mohamed Ouahbi much to reflect on.

Morocco finish second in Group C, behind Brazil on goal difference, and will face the winner of Group F — most likely the Netherlands or Japan — in Monterrey in the last 32.

Morocco player ratings vs. Haiti — World Cup 2026

GOALKEEPER

Bono — 5/10

Did not contribute to either Haiti goal — Lenny Joseph's effort was adjudged an own goal and Wilson Isidor's finish was unstoppable — but was not severely tested otherwise. His handling from crosses and command of his area were reliable if unremarkable.

DEFENDERS

Achraf Hakimi — 8/10

The game's most influential performer. Scored the opener, arriving at the back post after Bilal El Khannouss's effort was parried, and delivered the assist for Saibari's second goal. Perpetually dangerous down the right channel and fundamental to Morocco's first-half recovery. A genuinely outstanding display from the Paris Saint-Germain full-back.

The fans have spoken – Achraf Hakimi is your Superior Player of the Match! #FIFAWorldCup #SuperiorPOTM pic.twitter.com/NbLVvCiFlS — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 25, 2026

Redouane Halhal — 5/10

Chadi Riad — 5/10

Anass Salah-Eddine — 4/10

Came in on the left side and was repeatedly exposed. Beaten easily by Jean-Kevin Duverne in the build-up to Haiti's first goal and was not the only occasion on which the side's defensive cover on that flank was insufficient. Improved as the match progressed but the damage had already been done.

MIDFIELDERS

Sofyan Amrabat — 6/10

One of the more reliable presences in a midfield that was not always comfortable. Made a number of important interceptions and contributed to the early stages of several attacking moves. Held the side together when Morocco were at their most vulnerable.

Neil El Aynaoui — 6/10

Brahim Diaz — 4/10

A quiet and frequently frustrating evening. Lost the ball on multiple occasions, offered little creative output and was outfought defensively when he needed to help his side. The weakest link in Morocco's attacking unit on the night.

Bilal El Khannouss — 7/10

One of Morocco's better performers. Consistently sought the ball on the left side and was at the heart of the move that created the opening goal, with his cross-shot forcing the save from which Hakimi converted. Showed a willingness to run at defenders and maintain tempo that his colleagues in the final third did not always match.

FORWARDS

Ayoub El Kaabi — 5/10

Showed effort and commitment throughout but was regularly outmuscled by Haiti's centre-backs in the physical battles and had little influence on Morocco's attacking play. An inconsistent display from a player who had hoped to stake his claim for a regular starting spot.

Ismael Saibari — 7/10

Morocco's top scorer at this tournament with three goals in three games. His finish for the second was characteristically sharp, converting from a precise cutback into the area with minimal hesitation. Active throughout, dropping deep to link play and always making himself available. The Bayern Munich-linked forward has made his case more forcefully than any other player in Morocco's squad.

SUBSTITUTES

Azzedine Ounahi — 6/10

Yassine Gessime — 7/10

A fine cameo. Scored Morocco's fourth goal after good fortune from a corner and assisted the third, capping a substitute appearance that justified his inclusion. His movement and decisiveness brought freshness at a point when Morocco needed exactly that.

Soufiane Rahimi — 8/10

The decisive contribution from the bench. Arrived with energy and invention, unsettled Haiti's defence through movement and clever positioning, and scored Morocco's crucial third goal with a powerful finish. Also provided the assist for Gessime to complete the scoring. An outstanding substitute display.

El Mourabet — 6/10

Mazraoui — No rating

?? Morocco have qualified for the Round of 32!#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 25, 2026

Haiti player ratings vs. Morocco — World Cup 2026

GOALKEEPER

Johny Placide — 6/10

Made two outstanding saves in quick succession in the first half, showing excellent reflexes and reaction time to keep Haiti in the game. Not at fault for any of the Moroccan goals. His performance kept the final scoreline significantly closer than it might otherwise have been.

DEFENDERS

Jean-Kevin Duverne — 6/10

A study in contrasts. Committed to Haiti's defensive shape at times, but also the architect of the first goal, advancing aggressively down the flank and delivering the cross that led to the overhead kick moment. A contribution with the ball that was as important as it was unexpected.

Ricardo Ade — 6/10

Hannes Delcroix — 6/10

Martin Experience — 4/10

MIDFIELDERS

Danley Jean Jacques — 6/10

Haiti's most combative midfield presence. Won his physical duels consistently and showed the discipline and intensity in the press that has defined Haiti's approach throughout the tournament. A reliable and well-regarded figure in this team.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde — 5/10

Ruben Providence — 6/10

Josue Casimir — 6/10

FORWARDS

Wilson Isidor — 7/10

A powerful and incisive performance from the Sunderland striker. His goal — a crisp, driven finish from outside the area — was one of the better strikes of the group stage, and he combined well with Lenny Joseph throughout the match to give Morocco's defence a sustained examination. Showed why he is regarded as Haiti's most dangerous attacking threat.

Lenny Joseph — 7/10

His acrobatic overhead kick was adjudged an own goal against Bono, but the quality of the movement and execution was entirely his own. Caused Morocco's defence constant problems with his movement and physicality, linking effectively with Isidor and creating spaces that Haiti were able to exploit throughout the first period.

SUBSTITUTES

Duckens Nazon — 5/10

Louicius Deedson — 5/10

Carlens Arcus — No rating

Dominique Simon — No rating

Frantzdy Pierrot — No rating