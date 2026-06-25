England injury news: Thomas Tuchel faces double blow ahead of World Cup game vs. Panama

By Seye Omidiora | 25 Jun 2026 03:37 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 03:37

England are facing a major selection dilemma after picking up two significant injury concerns during their recent goalless draw against Ghana.

Chelsea defender Reece James is being closely monitored by medical staff after experiencing further discomfort in his problematic hamstring.

The versatile full-back completed the match in Boston, but his history of muscular issues has caused immediate alarm inside the camp.

However, the Chelsea captain is just one of the two worries Thomas Tuchel faces ahead of their fixture with Panama.

England injury news: Tuchel 'prepares' midfield backup plans

© Iconsport / PA Images

According to The Daily Mail, midfield mainstay Declan Rice is also a major doubt for the upcoming fixture against Panama after sustaining a fresh calf injury.

The Arsenal star left the stadium with heavy strapping on his leg and will likely be rested to avoid further complications.

The same source suggests that Manchester United prodigy Kobbie Mainoo is now on standby to fill the void alongside Elliot Anderson in the engine room.

Tuchel is believed to have already trialled this specific partnership during training sessions to prepare for tournament fatigue.

Anderson is said to have picked up a minor muscle issue during the game but medical staff expect him to recover quickly.

Meanwhile, the rest of the squad were granted some valuable downtime on Wednesday afternoon to relax before training resumes.

Captain Harry Kane spent time with the coaching staff at the hotel while other players enjoyed a round of golf.

How have England fared at 2026 World Cup?

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

The Three Lions got off to a storming start at the finals, where they defeated Croatia 4-2 in their tournament opener, with most of Tuchel's key players impressing.

This changed in Tuesday's goalless encounter with Ghana, who held the 1966 world champions to a humdrum draw.

Kane and Jude Bellingham both disappointed, with the former missing the team's best chance and Bellingham withdrawn early despite Tuchel's side needing a victory.