Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola would "love" to sign £110m winger as well as Yan Diomande

By Lewis Blain | 22 Jun 2026 13:06

Liverpool's summer rebuild is showing no signs of slowing down as new boss Andoni Iraola and the club's recruitment team continue to explore elite attacking additions.

The Reds are already deep in negotiations for one of Europe's most exciting young forwards, Yan Diomande, but fresh claims suggest they could yet make a second blockbuster move before the transfer window closes.

With Mohamed Salah's departure leaving a huge void at Anfield, the Merseyside giants appear determined to ensure they have enough firepower to usher in a new era.

Liverpool consider Bradley Barcola and Yan Diomande double swoop

© Imago / Fotoarena / Marcelo Machado de Melo

Liverpool are maintaining an active interest in both Diomande and Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola as they continue reshaping their attack.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are not viewing the two players as alternatives. Instead, both remain firmly on the club's radar, with discussions over each deal continuing behind the scenes.

Speaking to the 'Born 'N Red' podcast, Romano explained that Liverpool are currently much further advanced in their pursuit of Diomande. The club have already submitted an official bid to RB Leipzig and remain in talks with both the German side and the player's representatives.

Barcola's situation is different, but equally intriguing.

Romano claims that the Reds continue to discuss the France international regularly, having admired him since the summer of 2025.

“Internally at Liverpool, they are discussing Barcola every single week, it’s a player they appreciate, a player they wanted already in summer 2025, but it wasn’t possible. So, they love Barcola!" he said.

With Barcola valued at around £110 million and Diomande potentially costing a significant fee also, Liverpool could be looking at one of the biggest attacking investments in European football this summer.

Why Andoni Iraola needs more than just Yan Diomande at Anfield

© Imago

Replacing Salah was always going to require more than one player.

The Egyptian's departure removed not only goals and assists but also Liverpool's primary source of attacking inspiration. Asking a single signing, even one as talented as Diomande, to immediately fill that void would be unrealistic.

There is also growing uncertainty surrounding Cody Gakpo's future - the Dutch international has been linked with interest from elsewhere in Europe, and while Liverpool are not actively looking to sell, the speculation only increases the need for additional depth out wide.

Diomande and Barcola would offer two very different but complementary profiles. The Leipzig gem has already showcased his explosive talent on the 2026 World Cup stage and looks capable of becoming a genuine superstar. Meanwhile, the two-time Champions League winner arrives with more experience at the highest level and has already proven he can perform consistently for one of Europe's biggest clubs.

The financial commitment would be enormous, but Liverpool's logic is easy to understand.

Salah's exit has accelerated the need for a complete refresh of the forward line, and if Iraola is to build a side capable of competing for major honours immediately, signing multiple elite attackers rather than relying on a single replacement may be the smartest approach available.