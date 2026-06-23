Erling Haaland stats: Norway forward makes World Cup history ahead of blockbuster Kylian Mbappe showdown

By Seye Omidiora | 23 Jun 2026 03:22 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 03:31

Erling Haaland has enjoyed a spectacular introduction to the World Cup with Norway.

The Manchester City forward went into the summer tournament aiming to replicate his phenomenal output for the national team on the global stage.

Haaland immediately showcased his clinical nature by registering a commanding brace during an opening 4-1 victory over Iraq last week.

The forward then followed that up with two impressively taken second-half goals in Norway's 3-2 success over Senegal on Monday night, meaning he has now scored in 12 consecutive games for his country.

Haaland reaches historic World Cup goalscoring milestone

© Iconsport / Burt Granofsky, Cal Sport Media, Sipa USA

Haaland's first came just three minutes after the break to fire past Edouard Mendy following Martin Odegaard's through-ball to put the European nation 2-0 up.

Although Ismaila Sarr halved Senegal's deficit five minutes later, Haaland netted again just before the hour to punish Kalidou Koulibaly's heavy touch, making history in the process.

According to Opta, the forward's latest attacking masterclass means he is now the sixth player in history to score multiple goals in his first two tournament appearances, joining an incredibly exclusive club featuring legendary figures such as Sandor Kocsis and Just Fontaine.

England captain Harry Kane was the last individual to replicate this specific goalscoring feat back in 2018, and the Norwegian becomes the first player since the Bayern Munich star to have a blistering World Cup start.

6 - Erling Haaland is the sixth player to score multiple goals in each of his first two FIFA World Cup appearances:



1930 ?? Guillermo Stabile (first 3)

1954 ?? Sándor Kocsis (first 4)

1958 ?? Just Fontaine

1974 ?? Grzegorz Lato

2018 ??????? Harry Kane

2026 ?? Erling Haaland



Arrival. pic.twitter.com/baX4hfG3Jr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 23, 2026

World Cup: Haaland vs. Mbappe will decide Group I winners

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Following Norway's win, they are tied with France at the top of Group I ahead of Friday's decider.

Although Les Blues have the edge on goal difference, head-to-head is the leading tiebreaker at the finals.

Both forwards have been in storming form, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice in wins over Senegal and Iraq, the latter coming after a first weather delay at the ongoing World Cup.

Haaland and Mbappe now enter that fixture tied on four goals apiece, though they remain one behind Lionel Messi, who has scored all five of Argentina's goals in North America.