Norway vs. Senegal: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Sebastian Sternik | 22 Jun 2026 06:37 , Last updated: 22 Jun 2026 06:39

Norway marked their return to the World Cup with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Iraq last week - a result which has put them on the brink of knockout football.

The Scandinavian outfit now turn their attention to Senegal, who gave France a tough test in their 2026 World Cup opener.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Group I contest.

What time does Norway vs. Senegal kick off?

Norway's tasty clash with Senegal gets underway on Tuesday at 1am BST.

Where is Norway vs. Senegal being played?

Tuesday's fixture will take place at the MetLife Stadium in New York. The 82,000 capacity behemoth is normally home to NFL heavyweights New York Jets and New York Giants.

How to watch Norway vs. Senegal in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on ITV1.

All 104 matches at this summer's World Cup are on free-to-air TV for viewers in the United Kingdom, either on ITV or the BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers who are hoping to stream the game online can do so via ITVX, which is available on a number of devices, including desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Match highlights will be available on BBC iPlayer and ITVX shortly after the final whistle, as well as their respective social media pages and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every fixture from the World Cup after they struck a historic deal with FIFA.

What is at stake for Norway and Senegal?

Returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1998, Norway made a serious statement of intent as they thumped Iraq 4-1 in their Group I opener.

Man City ace Erling Haaland scored two of those goals, with the striker making his presence known on his World Cup debut.

With a tough game against France still to come, Norway will be determined to pick up another set of points against Iraq, to strengthen their position in the standings.

Senegal, on the other hand, are fighting for their World Cup survival, with the African side needing at least a point to have a realistic shot at knockout football.

Kicking off their campaign with a game against France was never going to be easy, but the 3-1 defeat leaves Senegal with a lot of work to do - starting this Tuesday.

> Our full preview of Norway vs. Senegal can be found here