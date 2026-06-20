Preview: Norway vs Senegal - prediction, team news, lineups | World Cup 2026

By Ben Knapton | 20 Jun 2026 13:26 , Last updated: 20 Jun 2026 13:57

Sitting pretty at the Group I summit after one matchday, Norway can secure a place in the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup in Monday's meeting with Senegal in East Rutherford.

The Scandinavians' outright winner odds in our World Cup betting guide are far superior to the Lions of Teranga, but their African foes will be no pushovers after giving France a scare last time out.

Match preview

Exhibiting the sort of ruthlessness that saw them win all eight of their World Cup Qualifying matches, Norway's first Finals contest this side of the millennium saw Stale Solbakken's men record a comprehensive 4-1 triumph over Iraq, thanks in no small part to their untameable number nine.

By the time the half-time whistle blew, Erling Haaland had already struck a brace on his first World Cup start, before Leo Ostigard's header and a late Aymen Hussein own goal gave Norway breathing space at the Gillette Stadium.

Thanks to their marginally superior goal difference over 2022 runners-up France, Norway occupy top spot in Group I and will be assured of a place in the last 32 with a win in round two, regardless of what transpires in Les Bleus' showdown with Iraq.

The Scandinavians' emphatic success on matchday one was not only good for the standings, but also for the morale of a team who had lost their way a tad after their 100% qualification record, only winning one of their final four warm-up friendlies.

Solbakken's men have also kept just one clean sheet in their last seven matches across all tournaments - shipping at least one goal in their last three fixtures - but a four-match unbeaten run can be viewed in a positive light.

© Imago / IMAGO / NurPhoto / José Breton

While Norway endeavour to extend their four-game streak without defeat, Senegal risk a fourth straight match without victory, after failing to successfully fight fire with fire against France and their merciless attack on matchday one.

Head coach Pape Thiaw was an unused substitute when Senegal beat France 1-0 at the 2002 World Cup, but he cut a gloomier figure from the sidelines this time around, as Kylian Mbappe's brace and Bradley Barcola's finish rendered Ibrahim Mbaye's response inconsequential.

All nations remain in with a chance of last-32 qualification after one matchday, but defeat for Senegal on Tuesday coupled with France taking at least a point from their meeting with Iraq would consign them to a third-placed finish at best.

Senegal FIFA Ranking 14 Participations 4 Best Result Quarter-finals Our Prediction Last 16 Player to watch Ibrahim Mbaye, 18, has blossomed with the national team despite limited playing time at PSG. His dribbling and pace from wide areas caused problems for multiple AFCON opponents when he came off the bench, and he could have a similar impact at this tournament against tired defences in the final stages of games. Read the full World Cup 2026 guide →

Having also fallen to a 3-2 friendly loss to the USA before a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia in their preparatory period, Senegal could suffer a four-game winless run in all tournaments for the first time since June 2018, when they were last absent from the World Cup.

However, Senegal's only previous head-to-head with Norway back in 2006 ended in a 2-1 friendly triumph for the Lions of Teranga, as a Vikings team boasting John Arne Risse and Brede Hangeland were sunk by Moussa Ndiaye and Babacar M'Baye Gueye.

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Team News

© Imago

Norway finished their win over Iraq with a couple of defensive concerns, as David Moller Wolfe was forcibly withdrawn in the 73rd minute, while Julian Ryerson complained of muscular fatigue at full time.

However, the pair have made swift recoveries and are expected to be available for the group leaders, who will therefore have every player at their disposal.

Now on an 11-game scoring sequence for his country, Haaland had more shots (5) than successful passes (4) against Iraq, the first player to do so in a World Cup game since Fernando Torres in Spain's triumphant 2010 run.

Meanwhile, Senegal are also reported to be working with a fully-fit squad ahead of Tuesday's match, in which Thiaw's only major selection dilemma lies in the final third.

Mbaye's strike against France made the 18-year-old the youngest African scorer at the World Cup, and has also seen the teenager throw his hat into the ring for a start over Ismaila Sarr.

The Crystal Palace attacker should be retained alongside Nicolas Jackson and Sadio Mane, though, as Thiaw keeps faith with an identical starting lineup.

Norway possible starting lineup:

Nyland; Ryerson, Heggem, Ajer, Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Aursnes; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa

Senegal possible starting lineup:

Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf; Camara, I. Gueye, P. Gueye; Sarr, Jackson, Mane

We say: Norway 2-2 Senegal

Fearsome firepower is present at both ends of the field, although neither side has convinced defensively of late, giving rise to a spectacular watch for the neutrals.

Only 10 places separate Norway and Senegal in the world rankings, and a high-scoring draw appears a likely outcome, as both sides' fight for a last-32 spot continues into the final matchday in Group I.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.