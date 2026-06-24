Norway vs. France: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of 2026 World Cup clash

By Matthew Cooper | 24 Jun 2026 10:56

Norway will take on France at the 2026 World Cup on Friday.

As it stands, Norway are second in Group I on six points, while France are first with the same amount of points and a superior goal difference, with Senegal and Iraq both have zero points.

Both teams have already qualified for the knockouts, but are competing to see who tops the group in Friday's match.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 15

Norway wins: 4

Draws: 4

France wins: 7

Norway vs. France is a fixture that dates all the way back to 1923, with the two nations first meeting in a friendly in Paris that the Vikings won 2-0.

However, France went on to win five of their next six meetings in World Cup and European Qualifiers.

Les Bleus lead the overall head-to-head record with seven wins in their 15 meetings, while Norway have picked up four victories and four games have ended as draws.

The most recent clash came back in 2014, when France thumped Norway 4-0 thanks to an Olivier Giroud brace and goals from Paul Pogba and Loic Remy.

The two sides are set to clash at the 2026 World Cup in the final Group I game in what will be their first match at a major tournament.

Last 10 meetings (all competitions)

May 27, 2014: France 4-0 Norway (International Friendlies)

August 11, 2010: Norway 2-1 France (International Friendlies)

February 25, 1998: France 3-3 Norway (International Friendlies)

July 22, 1995: Norway 0-0 France (International Friendlies)

September 5, 1989: Norway 1-1 France (World Cup Qualifier)

September 28, 1988: France 1-0 Norway (World Cup Qualifier)

October 14, 1987: France 1-1 Norway (European Qualifier)

June 16, 1987: Norway 2-0 France (European Qualifier)

September 8, 1971: Norway 1-3 France (European Qualifier)

November 11, 1970: France 3-1 Norway (European Qualifier)

September 10, 1969: Norway 1-3 France (World Cup Qualifier)