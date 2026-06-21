Norway vs. Senegal: Head-to-head record and past meetings before World Cup 2026 clash

By Aishat Akanni | 21 Jun 2026 16:36

Norway and Senegal will go head to head at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on Tuesday, with both nations eager to secure their place in the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup.

Stale Solbakken’s side arrived at the tournament in fine form, thrashing Iraq 4-1 on matchday one with a Eling Haaland brace, while Senegal’s Lions of Teranga showed plenty of attacking intent against France before falling to a 3-1 defeat.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 1

Norway wins: 0

Draws: 0

Senegal wins: 1

When Norway and Senegal meet at the 2026 World Cup, it will represent only the second senior men’s international encounter between the two nations and their first-ever meeting in a competitive fixture.

The sole previous head-to-head dates back to March 2006, when Senegal hosted a Norway side featuring the likes of John Arne Riise and Brede Hangeland for a friendly on home soil.

The Lions of Teranga ran out 2-1 winners on that occasion, with Moussa Ndiaye and Babacar M’Baye Gueye on target for the hosts, while Norway’s consolation was not enough to salvage a result.

Twenty years on, Tuesday’s Group I clash at MetLife Stadium will offer Stale Solbakken’s men their first opportunity to claim a win over Senegal at any level, as they look to build on an emphatic opening victory against Iraq.

Previous meeting

Mar 1, 2006: Senegal 2-1 Norway (International Friendly)

Read more on Norway vs Senegal