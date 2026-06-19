Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'hold talks' over swap deal for Marc Cucurella replacement

By Carter White | 19 Jun 2026 17:29

Chelsea have reportedly held talks with Juventus regarding a swap deal for defender Andrea Cambiaso.

The Blues are in the market for a new left-back following the recent departure of Marc Cucurella, who has joined Real Madrid despite his strong association to arch rivals Barcelona in the past.

Chelsea are scouring the European market for potential new arrivals, with Alex Grimaldo of Bayer Leverkusen supposedly catching the eye, however, the Spaniard is set for a return to his homeland with Atletico Madrid.

As a result, the West Londoners are moving onto other options in defence ahead of Xabi Alonso's maiden campaign at Stamford Bridge, where only domestic football will be played during the 2026-27 term.

After losing on the final day of the Premier League season at Sunderland's Stadium of Light in May, Chelsea could only manage 10th spot in the standings, falling a single point short of continental qualification.

© Imago

Chelsea discuss Cambiaso, Jackson swap deal

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are also keen on securing the services of Eintracht Frankfurt star Nathaniel Brown, however, the Germany international is edging towards a Bayern Munich switch.

Consequently, it is understood that the Blues are beginning to redirect their attentions towards the capture of Juventus star Cambiaso, who provided seven goal contributions across 36 Serie A appearances last term.

The report claims that Chelsea currently value the 26-year-old at £25m, whilst the Old Lady are looking to pocket at least £34m from a potential package involving the Turin departure of the Italian.

As a result, certain Blues players have been named in discussions as the two clubs seek to bridge the gap between valuations, with out-of-favour striker Nicolas Jackson popping up again and again.

It is believed that the Senegalese striker is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge despite a recent managerial change after Bayern Munich opted against purchasing him permanently following a loan stint last season.

© Imago

Cambiaso fits the Chelsea plan

After the system served him so well at Bayer Leverkusen, the 3-4-3 formation is expected to be the default of new Chelsea boss Alonso, who can focus fully on domestic matters during his first season in charge.

A specialist wing-back capable of playing on both flanks, Cambiaso would be an ideal fit for the plans of the Blues, with the Italian proving himself as an elite wide player in Serie A over recent years.

With Italy remarkably failing to qualify for the expanded World Cup this summer, the 26-year-old has the entire off-season to rest and recharge - just what is needed before potentially entering the hustle and bustle of the Premier League in August.