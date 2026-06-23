Paraguay lineup vs. Australia: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group D game after Miguel Almiron red card

By Lewis Nolan | 23 Jun 2026 23:24

Paraguay star Miguel Almiron is banned from his side's clash with Australia on Friday, a potentially damaging blow to their hopes of qualifying for the knockouts of the 2026 World Cup.

The attacker is the leading scorer in the squad with 10 goals, so his absence from the right side of attack due to the red card he received against Turkey last time out may be significant.

Perhaps Gustavo Velazquez could come into the starting lineup, with the natural full-back a candidate to be stationed in a four-man midfield also featuring Andres Cubas, Diego Gomez and Matias Galarza.

Almiron's dismissal will place more burden on the nation's remaining forwards to find the back of the net, but it would not be surprising if Julio Enciso or Isidro Pitta struggled up front.

Right-back Juan Caceres is set to retain his place Paraguay's four-man defence, as is left-back Junior Alonso.

Central defenders Gustavo Gomez and Omar Alderete are likely to be goalkeeper Orlando Gill's main source of protection.

Paraguay possible starting lineup:

Gill; Caceres, G Gomez, Alderete, Alonso; Velazquez, Cubas, D Gomez, Galarza; Pitta, Enciso

> Click here to see how Australia could line up against Paraguay