Australia lineup vs. Paraguay: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group D game as Mathew Leckie injury fears mount

By Lewis Nolan | 23 Jun 2026 23:27

Australia winger Mathew Leckie has not been ruled out of his nation's 2026 World Cup clash with Paraguay on Friday.

The forward suffered a muscle issue against the USA on June 19, though he could still play a part in his side's third group game.

However, with the Australians likely to advance into the knockouts, it may be better to rest him ahead of the round of 32 in favour of Cristian Volpato.

He could form part of a front three alongside Watford winger Nestory Irankunda and Norwich City striker Mohamed Toure.

Midfielders Aiden O'Neill and Paul Okon-Engstler have started both of Australia's opening World Cup games, and they are likely to be trusted once again.

Wing-backs Jacob Italiano and Jordan Bos were energetic against the US, and though they ended up on the losing side, they will be given another chance to impress on Friday.

Goalkeeper Patrick Beach is set to be protected by a back three consisting of Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar and Cameron Burgess.

Australia possible starting lineup:

Beach; Circati, Souttar, Burgess; Italiano, O'Neill, Okon-Engstler, Bos; Volpato, Toure, Irankunda

> Click here to see how Paraguay could line up against Australia