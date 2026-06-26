Paraguay 0-0 Australia: Jordan Bos shines as Socceroos seal World Cup knockout-stage place

By Saikat Mandal | 26 Jun 2026 05:25 , Last updated: 26 Jun 2026 05:33

Australia booked their place in the 2026 World Cup last 32 as Group D runners-up after securing a goalless draw against Paraguay at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on Friday.

The result was enough to send the Socceroos through, while Turkey's 3-2 victory over the United States in the group's other fixture had no bearing on the final standings, with the Americans having already secured qualification.

Australia weathered sustained pressure from Paraguay after the break, producing another disciplined defensive display to comfortably protect the point they needed to reach the knockout rounds.

Paraguay, meanwhile, finished on four points and remain in a strong position to qualify, although their inferior goal difference means they must wait for results elsewhere to confirm their place in the last 32.

Paraguay 0-0 Australia: What just happened?

Paraguay 0-0 Australia



A game that would have been a lot more fun in a format without the third-place parachute. Next. pic.twitter.com/2XqfLNr5rc — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) June 26, 2026

Both sides approached the contest with caution, preferring to keep their defensive shape intact rather than commit too many players forward and leave themselves exposed on the counter.

Defeat would have been disastrous for either nation, and while a draw was far from an ideal outcome for Paraguay, it at least kept their hopes of reaching the last 32 alive.

Australia enjoyed the better of the opening half, carving out the clearer chances, with much of their attacking threat stemming from the adventurous runs and quality delivery of Jordan Bos down the right flank.

Gustavo Alfaro's tactical tweak after the interval, introducing Mauricio in place of Alexandro Maidana, transformed Paraguay's attacking approach and shifted the momentum in their favour.

With Julio Enciso finding more space between the lines and dictating play, Paraguay took control of midfield, but Australia's resolute backline refused to buckle under the sustained pressure.

Paraguay 0-0 Australia: The big talking point

© Imago / IMAGO / AAP

With qualification on the line, many had expected an open and entertaining contest, but instead the fans at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium witnessed a tense, cagey affair with very few clear-cut opportunities.

The match lacked attacking quality for long spells, yet Jordan Bos repeatedly provided flashes of excitement with his adventurous runs and willingness to take the game to Paraguay.

The left-sided wing-back was deployed in an advanced role and delivered a superb all-round performance, registering three shots, including two on target, while constantly stretching the Paraguayan defence.

The Feyenoord man completed 87% of his passes in the opposition half, underlining Australia's attacking approach, while also contributing three tackles, one interception and winning nine ground duels in a tireless display.

Bos could easily have capped his performance with a goal, but a lack of composure in front of goal was the only blemish on an otherwise outstanding afternoon.

Paraguay 0-0 Australia: What happens next?

The United States, despite their 3-2 defeat to Turkey, had already secured top spot in the group and will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the last 32 on July 2.

Paraguay needed a victory to guarantee qualification, but Gustavo Alfaro's side rarely played with the urgency of a team chasing three points and instead appeared more focused on avoiding defeat.

Australia, meanwhile, progress to the 2026 World Cup last 32 with four points and are currently projected to face Iran in the knockout rounds.

Paraguay's four-point haul could still be enough to secure a place among the best third-placed teams, although they must now rely on favourable results elsewhere.