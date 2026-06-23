France 3-0 Iraq player ratings: Perfect Kylian Mbappe shines as Les Bleus cruise into last 32

By Joshua Cole | 23 Jun 2026 02:38 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 02:43

France made light work of Iraq in their second fixture of the World Cup group stage, producing a composed and largely professional performance to seal all three points and confirm their place in the knockout rounds.

Didier Deschamps' side took an early lead through Kylian Mbappe, breaking the deadlock inside 14 minutes, as the Real Madrid forward powered in a left-footed shot from the edge of the box, scoring his 15th World Cup goal on the occasion of his 100th international cap.

The first half ended with Les Bleus leading 1-0, and it took over two hours for the second half to get underway due to thunder and lightning in the Philadelphia area.

However, once play resumed, it did not take long for France to pick up where they left off, with Ousmane Dembele assisting Mbappe for his second in the 54th minute before the PSG forward netted the third 12 minutes later.

Iraq were toothless in attack, registering zero shots on target across the entire 90 minutes, and the defeat confirmed their exit from the World Cup after they had also lost 4-1 to Norway in their opening game.

France, on the other hand, have booked their place in the round of 32 in what was, once again, "the Mbappe show".

Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings from France’s 3-0 win over Iraq.

France player ratings vs. Iraq

© Iconsport / SPI

GOALKEEPER

Mike Maignan – 6/10

A spectator for large stretches of the game. Iraq offered him nothing to do in terms of shots on target, and he commanded his area without fuss on the rare occasions the ball came his way.

DEFENCE

Jules Kounde – 7/10

Tireless on the right flank, constantly overlapping and contributing to France's dominant ball circulation. Clean and composed defensively in a game that asked very little of him.

Dayot Upamecano – 7/10

Controlled and authoritative at the back, as Iraq's forwards found no joy going through him, while he read the game well enough to avoid any uncomfortable moments.

William Saliba – 7/10

A carbon copy of his centre-back partner's performance, with the Arsenal star showing command in the air, was assured on the ball, and rarely troubled in a dominant afternoon's work.

Lucas Digne – 6/10

Replacing first-choice left-back Theo Hernandez, Digne was solid without being spectacular on the left. Got forward when the opportunity presented itself but was not as influential in the final third as Kounde on the opposite flank.

MIDFIELD

Manu Kone – 7/10

A surprise starter in place of Aurelien Tchouameni, he was energetic and disciplined in the middle of the park. Won the ball back cleanly on multiple occasions and used it simply and effectively.

Adrien Rabiot – 6/10

Kept things ticking over without ever threatening to take the game by the scruff of the neck. Functional and unfussy, doing exactly what was asked of him.

ATTACK

Michael Olise – 8/10

Bright and inventive in his movement between the lines. The Bayern Munich star created problems with his directness and contributed to France's fluency in the final third, assisting two goals before making way in the second half.

Ousmane Dembele – 8/10

Livewire and unpredictable as ever, Iraq's defence had no answer for his pace and trickery on the ball, and he was a persistent menace throughout his time on the pitch, scoring one and assisting another in the game.

Bradley Barcola – 6/10

The least-threatening out of the front four, though the performance was still good, giving Iraq's right-sided defenders some worries via his carries.

Kylian Mbappe – 10/10

Led the line with authority and purpose, and his movement and link-up play were a constant headache for the Iraqi backline. A brace goal and relentless pressing made him the figurehead of a dominant French performance.

Now level with Germany legend Miroslave Klose on the World Cup all-time goals record, leaving him two short of Lionel Messi, who already broke and now holds the record after a brace in Argentina's win over Austria.

SUBSTITUTES

Maghnes Akliouche – 5/10

Desire Doue – 5.5/10

Rayan Cherki – 6/10

Was a bright spark upon his introduction, creating one big chance.

Malo Gusto – 5/10

Marcus Thuram – N/A

Iraq player ratings vs. France

© Iconsport / SUSA

GOALKEEPER

Ahmed Basil – 6/10

Made two saves to prevent the scoreline from being even more embarrassing. Was largely helpless against France's quality, but did his job when called upon and kept his composure under pressure.

DEFENCE

Hussein Ali – 5/10

Struggled to contain France's attacking threat on his flank and was repeatedly exposed by the pace of Barcola and Dembele

Zaid Tahseen – 5/10

Akam Hashim – 5/10

Merchas Doski – 5/10

MIDFIELD

Ibrahim Bayesh – 4/10

Zaid Ismael – 5/10

Amir Alammari – 5/10

Picked up the early yellow card and could not contain France in the middle of the park.

Zidane Iqbal – 6/10

The brightest of Iraq's midfielders. Showed some technical quality in possession and was willing to carry the ball forward, even if the end product was largely lacking.

Ahmed Qasem – 5/10

ATTACK

Aymen Hussein – 5/10

Picked up an early injury in that game.

SUBSTITUTES

Ali Al-Hamadi – 5/10

Rebin Sulaka – 5/10

Youssef Amyn– 5/10

Aimar Sher – 5/10

Marko Farji – 6/10

Nothing much the subs could do in a game where the gulf in quality was hugely evident.

