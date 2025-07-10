Sports Mole previews Saturday's Norwegian Eliteserien clash between Bodo/Glimt and Sandefjord, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Bodo/Glimt’s home clash against Sandefjord at Aspmyra Stadion in the Eliteserien on Saturday could have significant ramifications on the title race.

The hosts are in sixth place with 20 points after 11 matchweeks but have four games in hand on first-placed Viking, while the visitors are fifth with 21 points after 12 fixtures, and the club beat Rosenberg 2-0 on July 6.

Match preview

Bodo were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Kristiansund BK on July 5, a match in which they generated 2.54 xG compared to their opponents’ 0.4, but they ultimately conceded an equaliser in the 98th minute despite originally leading from the ninth minute.

Boss Kjetil Knutsen will be concerned that his side have proven vulnerable late on in matches, with the team also conceding a winning goal in the 94th minute against Sarpsborg on June 26 in their prior outing.

Superlaget are reigning champions of the Norwegian league but are 16 points behind Viking, and while they have played four fewer times in the top flight, a defeat on Saturday would put their title defence at serious risk.

Bodo’s form has been mixed given they have lost two of their last six matches, achieving victory twice in that period while scoring 15 times and conceding seven goals.

Knutsen’s team have also found consistency difficult to come by at home, with the hosts winning three and losing three of their past six at Aspmyra Stadion.

Opponents Sandefjord were dominant against Rosenborg, creating three big chances while facing none themselves.

Guttane are unbeaten in two matches against Bodo – emerging victorious once – but they failed to win any of their prior five encounters, suffering five losses.

Head coach Andreas Tegstrom has guided his side to two clean sheets in their three most recent outings, but they conceded eight times in their previous three games.

Sandefjord have alternated between wins and losses in each of their past nine fixtures, and they have triumphed in two of their last three, scoring six goals in that period.

The visitors have been poor on their travels having been beaten in each of their last four outings on the road, losing by a cumulative score of 10-4.

Team News

Bodo will only be without centre-back Odin Luras Bjortuft, who is suspended due to a red card, and his suspension makes Villads Nielsen and Jostein Gundersen likely to start in central defence.

Knutsen could start a midfield three consisting of Hakon Evjen, Patrick Berg and Ulrik Saltnes.

In the frontline, Ole Didrik Blomberg and Jens Petter Hauge may flank striker Kasper Hogh, whose tally of eight league goals is the most in the squad.

As for Sandefjord, winger Sebastian Holm Mathisen is injured, so perhaps Evangelos Patoulidis and Jakob Maslo Dunsby will play either side of striker Stefan Ingi Sigurdarson.

Robin Dzabic, Filip Ottosson and Sander Risan Mork are candidates to be stationed in the middle of the pitch, while Zinedin Smajlovic and Stian Kristiansen could start as centre-backs.

Bodo/Glimt possible starting lineup:

Haikin; Sjovold, Nielsen, Gundersen, Bjorkan; Evjen, Berg, Saltnes; Blomberg, Hogh, Hauge

Sandefjord possible starting lineup:

Hadaya; Pedersen, Smajlovic, Kristiansen, Cheng; Dzabic, Ottosson, Mork; Patoulidis, Sigurdarson, Dunsby

We say: Bodo/Glimt 2-1 Sandefjord

Sandefjord boast an improved record against their hosts of late, and they come into Saturday’s clash confident after a victory.

Having said that, Bodo could look to take advantage of the fact the visitors have struggled on the road, and they will expect to claim all three points.

