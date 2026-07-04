Mohamed Salah next club: Egypt captain's options 'assessed; as Chelsea reunion or Liverpool return teased

By Seye Omidiora | 04 Jul 2026 02:44

Mohamed Salah has officially become a free agent after mutually agreeing to terminate his Liverpool contract a year ahead of schedule.

The unexpected resolution brings a definitive end to a historic and trophy-laden nine-year tenure on Merseyside this week.

For now, the prolific forward is fully focused on international duty as he leads Egypt at the World Cup.

The Pharaohs secured their progression to the last-16 stage following Friday's dramatic penalty-shootout success over Australia in Texas after both teams played out a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes.

Salah scored an iconic panenka penalty during that shootout, but is refusing to make a definitive choice regarding his domestic future until the tournament ends.

Saudi Arabia and Serie A lead chase for Salah

© Iconsport / MB Media, Getty Images

As reported by The Mirror, a multi-million-pound move to the Saudi Pro League remains the most financially lucrative and heavily rumoured option on the table.

However, the sudden departure of league chief executive Michael Emenalo has introduced an unexpected twist to those long-standing transfer plans.

Serie A heavyweights Inter Milan and Juventus are also credited with strong interest in bringing the attacker back to Italy.

The 34-year-old previously thrived in the Italian top flight during successful spells with both Fiorentina and Roma.

Super Lig powerhouses Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are also monitoring the situation closely as they plot a marquee summer signing.

Could Salah return to Liverpool or Chelsea?

© Iconsport / SPI

Romantically inclined supporters dreaming of a dramatic U-turn will be disappointed as an Anfield return is entirely out of the question.

The club are moving in a completely different direction under new manager Andoni Iraola after wiping massive wages off the books.

A shock Premier League stay with rival clubs like Chelsea remains incredibly remote despite various public calls for a transfer.

Former manager Jurgen Klopp recently lauded Salah's exceptional professional legacy after witnessing his greatness firsthand over many successful seasons.

The iconic winger departs having scored an astonishing 257 goals in 441 appearances while securing two league titles and the Champions League.