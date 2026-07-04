Liverpool transfer news: Reds set sight on Spanish 'goal machine' after Victor Munoz signing

By Saikat Mandal | 04 Jul 2026 19:52

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for Spanish attacking midfielder Sergio Arribas during the summer transfer window.

The Reds are looking to strengthen their attacking options this summer as they prepare for life after club legend Mohamed Salah, who left at the end of last season.

Liverpool have already signed Victor Munoz from Osasuna, but Andoni Iraola is expected to target further additions before the transfer window closes.

The Merseyside club have been linked with a host of attacking talents, including Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola, but they have yet to strike a deal for either player.

It appears that Liverpool are exploring the Spanish market in search of hidden gems who could arrive at Anfield for a reasonable fee.

Liverpool eye move for Sergio Arribas?

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

According to a report from Ideal, Liverpool have set their sights on Arribas, who plays for Almeria in the Spanish Segunda Division.

The 24-year-old came through the youth ranks at Real Madrid and made his senior debut for Los Blancos in 2020.

The attacking midfielder made just 14 senior appearances for Madrid, scoring once, before joining Almeria in 2023 when they were still competing in La Liga.

Arribas scored nine goals in each of his first two seasons at Almeria before producing an outstanding 2025-26 campaign, registering 26 goals and seven assists in 47 appearances.

The Spaniard's goalscoring prowess has earned him the nickname 'goal machine', and he could be available for a reasonable fee, although Real Madrid retain 50% of his rights.

Sergio Arribas: Liverpool looking to add squad depth?

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

After finishing fifth last season, Liverpool need to add more quality to their squad if they are to close the gap on the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

Liverpool are still expected to pursue a marquee signing, but securing deals for Diomande or Barcola could prove difficult.

Arribas could be an exciting addition for the Reds, although he would likely be viewed as a squad player rather than a direct replacement for Salah.