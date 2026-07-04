Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'agree £17.1m deal' to sell experienced attacker

By Saikat Mandal | 04 Jul 2026 19:05

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal to sell Leandro Trossard to Turkish club Besiktas during the summer transfer window.

After enjoying a successful spell at Brighton & Hove Albion, Trossard joined Arsenal in January 2023 for a fee of £27m.

The Belgium attacker has made 174 appearances for the Gunners, registering 36 goals and 34 assists, while helping the north London club win the Premier League title last season.

The 2023-24 campaign was arguably his best for Arsenal, as he scored 16 goals across the Premier League and Champions League.

Trossard has just one year remaining on his Arsenal contract, and speculation has persisted throughout the summer that he could be on his way out.

Arsenal agree deal to sell Leandro Trossard

© Iconsport / ZUMA - Icon Sport

According to The Athletic, Besiktas have agreed a €20m (£17.1m) deal with Arsenal for Trossard, although they are yet to reach an agreement on personal terms with the attacker.

The report claims that the deal consists of an €18m (£15.43m) fee, with a further €2m (£1.71m) in add-ons, but the transfer has not yet been completed.

The 31-year-old is currently with Belgium at the World Cup and is preparing for Monday's last-16 clash with the United States.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Besiktas want to send officials to the United States to discuss personal terms with Trossard, although the attacker is expected to make his final decision after the World Cup.

Good decision for Arsenal to sell Leandro Trossard

© Iconsport / PA Images

While Trossard has been a valuable asset for the Gunners, it makes sense for Arsenal to cash in on him with his contract nearing its expiry.

Besiktas are prepared to pay a handsome fee for Trossard, but the attacker is reportedly demanding €8.5m (£7.28m) per year to make the switch to the Super Lig.

It will be interesting to see whether the Gunners are also willing to sell Gabriel Martinelli this summer, as Mikel Arteta could look to freshen up his squad ahead of the new season.