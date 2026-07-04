Man City transfer news: Three Championship clubs 'battling' for 21-year-old forward

By Darren Plant | 04 Jul 2026 17:47

Manchester City forward Divin Mubama is allegedly attracting interest from at least three Championship clubs.

In the summer of 2024, Man City tempted the West Ham United starlet to make the switch to the Etihad Stadium, despite the prospect of not earning first-team minutes.

Mubama made just one start and one substitute outing during 2024-25, the lack of game time leading to a loan move to Stoke City last season.

A total of five goals and one assist came from 26 Championship appearances, with an injury in January curtailing his season.

However, as per the Daily Mail, the England Under-21 international is not short of interest during the current transfer window.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Which Championship clubs want Man City starlet?

The report alleges that Middlesbrough, Derby County and Preston North End are all keen on the frontman.

Middlesbrough have a long-standing positive relationship with Man City and may view themselves as favourites to negotiate a deal.

However, it may be deemed that Mubama has more chance of first-team football at Derby or Preston.

At this point in time, it is unclear whether Man City would be open to all proposals, not just loan approaches.

There is still the potential for Mubama to get the chance to impress Enzo Maresca during pre-season before a final decision is made.

Mubama's chances on that front are boosted by a number of Man City stars still representing their respective nations at the World Cup.

© Imago

How can Man City make transfer profit on Mubama?

Man City paid somewhere between £1.2m and £2m to sign Mubama from West Ham, and it is plausible that they would be prepared to sell for a fee higher than that bigger sum.

When Man City have just paid £116m for Elliot Anderson, club officials may take any opportunity to make profit from other deals.

The length of Mubama's contract at Man City is unclear.