Portugal vs. Spain: La Roja "have now catapulted themselves right back into the conversation"

By Matt Law | 04 Jul 2026 16:34 , Last updated: 04 Jul 2026 16:35

Ahead of Spain's 2026 World Cup last-16 clash with Portugal, Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law discusses La Roja's chances of success.

Matt Law, Football Editor: "The most complete performance I've seen"

Portugal vs. Spain World Cup 2026 Match Preview

That was probably the most complete performance I've seen. Spain restricted Austria to very little, not a single shot on target for Austria in that game.

Unai Simon has broken the record for the longest minutes without conceding in World Cup history. The famous Walter Zenga from Italy had held that record since 1990, but it now belongs to Unai Simon.

Across two World Cups, 517 straight minutes without conceding a goal, which is staggering. Cucurella has been a real standout this tournament for Spain, and Cubarsi, who wasn't brilliant for Barcelona last season, has been fantastic.

Llorente and Porro have been rotating on the right. Rodri's been really good, not back to his elite best, but dictating the play and providing that protection.

I've changed my tune a little bit because I thought they were a bit wishy-washy in the group stages, but that performance makes you think this doesn't have to be all about Lamine Yamal, and you fancy Lamine Yamal's going to get better.

Alex Baena was someone I pointed out as having an opportunity to do really well now. He got the winner against Uruguay, got an assist against Austria, and was really good.

He provides a nice balance and allows Cucurella to get forward. Oyarzabal is a player who could potentially be in the shout as an outside bet for the top scorer at the tournament, and he's on four goals now, two behind Mbappe.

Defensively they're looking really strong and have an elite talent in the final third, supplemented by some really good attackers as well.

This is a big game and the one I hoped it would be when it started to open up. Spain-Portugal is a massive football match between two teams with wonderful talents all over the pitch.

For the neutral, it's going to be a really good game. Spain have now catapulted themselves right back into the conversation alongside France and Argentina.