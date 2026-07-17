Man City transfer news: Citizens make 'progress' in pursuit of £85m-rated World Cup star

By Carter White | 17 Jul 2026 17:51 , Last updated: 17 Jul 2026 17:53

Manchester City have reportedly made progress in their pursuit of Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Ahead of the new campaign, Man City are supposedly pushing hard for the signature of the 18-year-old, who has spent the majority of the summer so far in North America at the World Cup with Morocco.

After making the semi-finals of the 2022 edition, the Bouaddi and the Atlas Lions could not repeat the trick this time around as they were deserved losers of their quarter-final matchup with France.

Nevertheless, the Lille star enjoyed an impressive tournament following a productive campaign in Ligue 1, making 30 top-flight appearances and even grabbing an assist from a deep-lying midfield role.

As one youngster threatens to enter the Etihad ranks, Man City are close to waving goodbye to academy prospect Reigan Heskey, with the 18-year-old agreeing a permanent transfer to FC Koln in Germany.

© Imago / ANP

Man City progressing towards Bouaddi signature?

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester City fans have received some positive news regarding their club's summer window dealings, specifically around the pursuit of Lille hero Bouaddi.

The report claims that the Citizens are progressing well towards an agreement for the capture of the 18-year-old, with talks with the English side and Lille going well into their second month during the off-season.

It is understood that Les Dogues are demanding €100m (£85m) for the immediate transfer of Bouaddi, who is regarded as one of football's top prospects in the middle of the park after his displays at the World Cup.

The youngster is due to speak with Lille club president Olivier Letang in the coming weeks to discuss his future at Decathlon Arena, with the club chief going on record to say that he wants to player to stay for another season.

On that topic, Man City could agree a pre-contract or loan-back deal with Lille for Bouaddi which would reduce the transfer fee from £85m, however, it remains to be seen whether the Citizens are willing to play ball in that respect.

© Iconsport

Bouaddi's remarkable rise

As recently as the 2023-24 campaign, Bouaddi was playing matches for Lille's B team in the lower divisions of the French football pyramid, honing his skills against senior opposition.

Now - after two full seasons in the first team of Lille - the 18-year-old appears more than ready to grace Premier League stadiums for arguably the best English side over the past 15 years.

There will be new demands placed upon Bouaddi at the Etihad Stadium, but there should be no issues rising to new challenges for the Morocco magician.