Max Dowman singles out three Hale End heroes as Arsenal phenom agrees first professional contract

By Ben Knapton | 30 Jan 2026 09:31

Arsenal have announced that teenage superstar Max Dowman has signed scholarship terms at the Emirates and will eventually pen a professional contract on his 17th birthday.

The 2009-born sensation is regarded as one of the finest talents to emerge from the famed Hale End academy in recent years, and he became the second-youngest Premier League player of all time earlier this season.

Dowman even won a penalty on his top-flight bow in a 5-0 home win over Leeds United, and only teammate Ethan Nwaneri has played in the Premier League at a younger age.

The 16-year-old has continued to shatter records since, becoming Arsenal's youngest-ever starter in their EFL Cup fourth-round over Brighton & Hove Albion, and the youngest player to ever appear in the Champions League against Slavia Prague.

An ankle injury has sidelined the attacker for the past few weeks, but he is expected to return at some point in February, and Arsenal have now secured his future.

Max Dowman speaks after signing Arsenal scholarship deal

We are delighted to announce that Max Dowman has signed a pre-contract agreement with the club that will lead to him signing professional terms when he turns 17 in December.



Read more below ? — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 30, 2026

Speaking to arsenal.com after signing his scholarship agreement, Dowman name-checked three fellow Hale End talents who had inspired and continue to inspire him to progress further in the red and white kit.

"This means everything to me and my family," Dowman - who was pictured smiling alongside Mikel Arteta and academy manager Per Mertesacker - said.

"We all support Arsenal and I really feel like I belong here. I’d like to thank all my coaches, teammates and, most importantly, my family and friends, who have got me to where I am today.

“I’ve been at the club my whole life, so this really means a lot. There’s such a clear pathway here, players who have come through our academy, like Bukayo [Saka], Myles [Lewis-Skelly] and Ethan [Nwaneri], who all really inspire me.

"It’s amazing to have role models so close that have experienced the same thing that I have. I’m now so excited to continue to work hard with my development.”

How big a boost is Max Dowman's contract signing for Arsenal?

© Imago / News Images

While talents are too young to sign professional terms, there is always the risk of other clubs' academies swooping in, which Arsenal have experienced a couple of times of late.

The Gunners memorably lost both Chido Obi and Ayden Heaven to Manchester United, the pair seemingly believing that the route to the first team was clearer at Old Trafford, and that has indeed been the case for the latter so far.

However, Arteta has never hesitated to give young players a first-team chance if they are worthy, and Dowman proved in pre-season and during the early stages of the 2025-26 campaign that he certainly belongs with the big boys.

The attacker's professional contract - which he has now pre-agreed - will come into effect on his 17th birthday on New Year's Eve 2026, and Gunners fans will be sure to see more of Dowman in Premier League and Champions League action before then.

The challenge now for Arsenal is to carefully manage the youngster's game time, education and personal development, but this is tremendous news for both Arteta and the Hale End setup.