Preview: FC Santa Coloma vs Pen-y-Bont - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 15 Jul 2026 08:11

FC Santa Coloma welcome Pen-y-Bont to Estadi Comunal on Thursday evening looking to protect a narrow first-leg advantage and book their place in the second qualifying round of the Conference League.

The Andorran outfit claimed a 1-0 victory in Wales last week thanks to Guillaume Lopez's first-half strike, leaving the Welsh visitors needing to overturn the deficit if they are to keep their European campaign alive.

Match preview

Santa Coloma head into the second leg with a slight advantage after producing a disciplined display in Cardiff, where Lopez's 16th-minute header from Pedra Munoz's cross proved enough to separate the two sides.

Albert Gomez's men defended their lead well for long periods, although they were given a major scare in the second half when Pen-y-Bont were awarded a penalty.

Fortunately for the Andorran side, Ryan Hill's effort was brilliantly saved, allowing Santa Coloma to preserve their clean sheet and take a valuable lead back home.

The hosts can also draw confidence from their strong recent record at this stage of the Conference League, having progressed from the first qualifying round in each of their last three appearances, including victories over Mons Calpe, Pen-y-Bont and Borac Banja Luka.

History is also firmly in Santa Coloma's favour against Thursday's opponents, as they eliminated the Welsh club from this same competition in 2023-24 after extra time, and another positive result would send them into the second qualifying round once again.

Pen-y-Bont, meanwhile, remain in the tie despite last week's defeat, but they know they must produce something special away from home if they are to qualify for the next round for the first time in their history.

Rhys Griffiths' side created enough opportunities to avoid defeat in the first leg, with the missed penalty standing out as the defining moment of the contest, and they will feel they let an excellent chance slip away.

The Welsh side booked their place in Europe after beating Haverfordwest County in the JD Cymru Premier playoff final, but they are still searching for their first victory in Conference League qualifying after previous eliminations against Santa Coloma and Kauno Zalgiris.

Adding to the challenge is the fact that Pen-y-Bont have never managed to eliminate Andorran opposition in Europe, while they now travel to a ground where Santa Coloma have often looked comfortable in continental competition.

FC Santa Coloma Conference League form:

FC Santa Coloma form (all competitions):

Pen-y-Bont Conference League form:

Pen-y-Bont form (all competitions):

Team News

Santa Coloma have no fresh injury or suspension concerns following the first leg, giving Vazquez the luxury of selecting from a fully fit squad for Thursday's decisive encounter.

Goalscorer Lopez is expected to continue leading the attack after making the difference in Cardiff, while Pedra Munoz should also keep his place in attack despite picking up a booking that does not result in suspension.

Pen-y-Bont’s Billy Borge was injured in the first half of the first leg and was subsequently replaced by Owen Pritchard, making him the sole headache for Griffiths, who otherwise has a full squad available as he searches for a way back into the tie.

Hill will hope to bounce back after seeing his penalty saved last week, while experienced forward Chris Venables will be hoping to keep his spot in the starting lineup after he was taken off at halftime during the first leg.

FC Santa Coloma possible starting lineup:

Alcaraz; Rasines, Padilla, Guti, Alvarez; M. Lopez, Barrenetxea, Villar; G. Lopez, Munoz, Gomez

Pen-y-Bont possible starting lineup:

Higgs; Shepherd, Pritchard, Melbourne Vaz; Davies, Baker, Mehew; Wood, Venables, Hill

We say: FC Santa Coloma 1-0 Pen-y-Bont

Pen-y-Bont showed enough quality in the first leg to suggest they can make life difficult for the hosts, but overturning the deficit away from home against a side with greater European experience at this stage will be a difficult task.

Santa Coloma have consistently found ways to progress from the opening qualifying round in recent seasons, and we expect another organised display to see them edge the second leg and secure their place in the next round.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.